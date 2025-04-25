Thunderbolts* - Release date countdown, where to watch, cast, and more

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is set to premiere in theaters next week. The film, which will be the final Phase Five film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will feature a brand-new superhero team led by characters who aren't really that super or even heroes for that matter.

Going into Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, fans can certainly expect to see the return of characters such as Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster, and more, but it will also be introducing new ones. One of these brand-new additions happens to be Lewis Pullman's Bob, who is also a major character in the film.

So, those excited to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios film can finally watch the film when it premieres on May 2, 2025.

Release date countdown for Thunderbolts*

After a long development process, fans will finally get to see Thunderbolts* in theaters as it finally premieres on May 2, 2025, in the United States of America and various other regions. The movie recently had its European premiere at the Cineworld in Leicester Square on April 22, 2025.

Previously, Thunderbolts* was scheduled to release on July 26, 2024, and then December 20, 2024, however, the writers' and actors' strike made it impossible for the crew to get the film ready by that date. The film was then delayed to July 25, 2025, before being moved forward to its current release.

Where to watch Thunderbolts*?

Fans will be able to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios film exclusively in theaters when it premieres on May 2, 2025, in the United States of America and other regions. The film won't be available to watch on a streaming service for at least a few months after its release.

However, fans can expect the film to premiere on Disney+ eventually in the future, as that's where most of the Marvel movies are available to stream as well.

Cast of Thunderbolts* explored

The upcoming Marvel Studios movie will see the return of actors Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and more. The movie will also introduce actor Lewis Pullman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of a new character.

Aside from that, the film will also feature a heap of other Marvel characters that fans of the comics and the films will know of. Here is the entire cast list for the film:

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent

Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster

Lewis Pullman as Bob / Sentry / Void

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

What is the plot of Thunderbolts* ?

This is set to be the final film in Phase Five of the MCU. The official logline for the upcoming Marvel film reads:

"After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?"

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film will be available in theaters next week.

