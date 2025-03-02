What was the first movie to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars? Details explored

Directed by William A. Wellman, the silent war film Wings won the first "best picture" award at the Oscars. The story follows two World War I fighter pilots as they face combat and personal rivalries. The film was noted for its aerial sequences that used real aircraft to create a sense of realism.

The film’s technical achievements played a key role in its success and it remained the only silent film to win Best Picture until 2011.

The Academy Awards are known as Hollywood’s most prestigious event, but they were not always a global spectacle. The first ceremony took place on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and only industry insiders attended. Winners were announced months in advance.

Before the Best Picture category existed, Wings, a WWI drama, won the first-ever Oscar for Outstanding Picture

The Academy Award for Best Picture was not a category when the event was first held in 1929. Instead, the top prize was divided into two separate awards for Outstanding Picture and Unique and Artistic Picture.

Wings won in the Outstanding Picture category and Sunrise received the Unique and Artistic Picture award. The Academy removed the second category the following year. Subsequently, Wings was officially recognized as the first recipient of what later came to be known as Best Picture, as per Britannica 2023.

William A. Wellman directed Wings, which is a silent film about World War I fighter pilots caught in both combat and personal conflicts. The story follows Jack Powell (Charles Rogers) and David Armstrong (Richard Arlen). They first become rivals, seeking Sylvia Lewis’s (played by Clara Bow) affection, before forming a close friendship during the war.

As reported by The Stanford Daily on May 25, 2023, in the Best Picture winner, the filmmakers used real aircraft for dogfight scenes, and mounted cameras to capture in-flight footage. This approach created a level of realism that set Wings apart from other films of the time.

The first Academy Awards lasted only fifteen minutes, as per Entertainment Weekly on March 1, 2025. Douglas Fairbanks hosted the event, which was attended by about 270 industry insiders.

Production and cinematic achievements of the first Best Picture winner

The film was produced by Lucien Hubbard and released by Paramount Famous Lasky Corporation. The film’s budget was $2 million, making it one of the most expensive productions of its time. Shooting took place at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas.

Director Wellman, a former combat pilot in World War I, leveraged his personal experience to add authenticity to the battle sequences, as per The Stanford Daily.

In addition to its technical innovations, Wings was among the first Hollywood films to feature a same-s*x kiss on screen. In a pivotal emotional moment, Jack Powell kisses David Armstrong on the cheek as he lies dying, as reported by Open Culture on January 26, 2012.

Wings was released with synchronized sound effects, though it remained a silent movie in terms of dialogue. The film's original score, composed by J.S. Zamecnik, was later preserved by UCLA (UCLA Library, 2023).

Competition and Legacy

At the 1st Academy Awards, Wings competed against 7th Heaven and The Racket for Outstanding Picture as per Oscars.org, 2023.

The impact of Wings extended beyond its initial success. It was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1997 due to its cultural and historical significance.

It was later re-released in 2017 to commemorate its 90th anniversary. Notably, Wings remained the only silent film to win Best Picture until The Artist received the honor in 2011, as per Britannica.

