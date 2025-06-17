What roles will Glenn Close and Billy Porter play in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Details explored

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the anticipated prequel movie in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games series, set to premiere on November 20, 2026. The narrative takes place 24 years prior to Katniss Everdeen's tribute volunteer, highlighting the occurrences of the 50th Hunger Games, referred to as the Second Quarter Quell.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie is inspired by Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same title and traces the journey of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy as he ventures into the lethal arena. The lineup features Joseph Zada portraying Haymitch, alongside Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kieran Culkin, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, and Molly McCann, among others.

On June 16, 2025, Lionsgate announced via its social media channels that Glenn Close and Billy Porter are now part of the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Close is set to portray Drusilla Sickle, the escort for District 12, while Porter will take on the role of Magno Stift, Drusilla’s separated husband and the designer for the tributes.

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

Glenn Close and Billy Porter’s characters in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Expand Tweet

Glenn Close has been cast as Drusilla Sickle in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Drusilla Sickle is the Capitol escort assigned to District 12 tributes during the 50th Hunger Games. Drusilla is described as a cruel and domineering figure, known for maintaining strict control over the image and behavior of her assigned tributes.

Her presence underscores the Capitol’s grip on the reaping process and the spectacle surrounding the games. This role marks Close’s debut in the Hunger Games franchise and adds to her expansive career, which includes acclaimed performances in Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Wife.

Billy Porter takes on the role of Magno Stift, the estranged husband of Drusilla and the stylist for the District 12 tributes. Stift is characterized as uninspired and disengaged, offering a contrast to the usual flamboyance of Capitol stylists. His creative disinterest may impact how the tributes are presented to the public.

Porter’s casting in adds a new layer to the narrative, exploring not only Capitol culture but also the strain between Capitol elites. Porter brings with him a history of award-winning performances, including an Emmy for Pose and a Tony for Kinky Boots.

The dynamic between Drusilla and Magno introduces interpersonal tension within the Capitol ranks. Lionsgate confirmed their casting at CineEurope on June 16, 2025. Producer Nina Jacobson stated in an exclusive interview with Deadline, published on June 16, 2025,

“Glenn Close is a dream Drusilla. She brings so much of her intellect and imagination to each role, creating characters who are unforgettable and iconic. Billy is one of those rare performers who can dazzle and devastate in equal measure on stage and screen. He made an indelible impression on me when we worked together on Pose.”

Everything we know about The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Expand Tweet

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is helmed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed Catching Fire, both Mockingjay installments, and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The script is crafted by Billy Ray and is based on the novel by Suzanne Collins released on March 18, 2025. The book achieved sales of 1.5 million copies in its first week across leading English-speaking regions, doubling the initial sales of the prior prequel.

The narrative unfolds 24 years prior to the happenings of The Hunger Games and 40 years following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It chronicles Haymitch Abernathy during the Second Quarter Quell, where each district sends double the normal amount of tributes. Haymitch must face both the threat of physical harm in the arena and the emotional distance from his loved ones.

Joseph Zada plays Haymitch, Whitney Peak takes on the role of Lenore Dove Baird (Haymitch’s girlfriend), while Mckenna Grace features as fellow tribute Maysilee Donner. Elle Fanning will portray a younger Effie Trinket, while Ralph Fiennes reprises his role as President Snow.

Other cast members of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping are Jesse Plemons portraying Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. playing Beetee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Lili Taylor in the role of Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, and Molly McCann as Louella.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing the project through Color Force, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are in charge of the project for Lionsgate, while Robert Melnik is handling the negotiations. The start of filming is planned for July 2025.

The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on November 20, 2026. The Hunger Games movie series has generated more than $3.3 billion globally, and this prequel further develops the narrative of Panem’s political and cultural progression.

Glenn Close and Billy Porter’s roles in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping bring new Capitol perspectives to the franchise’s timeline. As filming begins and marketing ramps up, more information about character arcs and visual style is expected. Stay tuned for further updates on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More