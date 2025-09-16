Where was Griffin in Summer filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Directed by Nicholas Colia, Griffin in Summer was released in the U.S. for a limited theatrical run on August 29, 2025. The coming-of-age drama features Everett Blunck as Griffin alongside Owen Teague, Abby Ryder Fortson, Kathryn Newton, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Esper and Johanna Colón, among other cast members.

Ad

The plot follows Griffin, a 14-year-old dramatist. Griffin's perfectly planned life is turned upside down when his mother (Melanie Lynskey) hires a dashing 25-year-old handyman called Brad (Owen Teague). He falls in love with the handyman, which influences his creative pursuits. The film was primarily shot in Richmond, Virginia's suburbs, with some scenes also being shot in New York City.

Griffin in Summer filming location and production details

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Vertical)

Griffin in Summer, directed and written by Nicholas Colia, took approximately four years to bring to the screen from its initial conception. The film was produced in collaboration with Juliet Berman, Bobby Hoppey, Camila Mendes, and Rachel Matthews. Most of the filming was held in Richmond, Virginia.

Ad

Trending

While some scenes were filmed in New York City, the creative team deliberately chose the suburban landscapes outside of Richmond to anchor the film's narrative. In an interview with RVA Mag, producer Bobby Hoppey highlighted that a significant contributing factor was the city's growing film community, as many crew members were graduates of Virginia Commonwealth University.

In an interview with the RVA Magazine published on August 31, 2025, Griffin in Summer producer Bobby Hoppey stated:

Ad

“I love Richmond, but what surprised me most was discovering the film community, the talent here is incredible .So many of our crew came out of VCU, and I was blown away. I even ended up teaching a short-term faculty stint with VCU Cinema this summer. It’s a relationship I want to keep cultivating. I absolutely want to bring more films to Richmond”.

Ad

The primary setting for the story, a suburban house, was located in Chesterfield, serving as the main hub for Griffin's ambitious theatrical pursuits. In addition to the house, the production utilized several public areas, including nearby churches, coffee shops, and schools, to provide its characters with a genuine and grounded environment.

Production in Richmond and its surrounding suburbs not only provided an authentic backdrop for the film's themes of adolescent loneliness and suburban life but also showcased the growing potential of the city as a filmmaking hub. The production team's commitment was awarded at the Tribeca Festival for its authentic portrayal of a young artist's journey.

Ad

What is Griffin in Summer about?

Ad

Griffin in Summer is a coming-of-age drama about Griffin, a socially awkward 14-year-old playwright. The film follows him over the course of summer as he tries to put on his most ambitious play, a dramatic production motivated by the tense marriage between his parents. His plans fall apart when his friends lose interest, and he begins to have feelings for the newly hired handyman, Brad.

Griffin's focus shifts from his play to Brad, a failed performance artist from New York City. Seeing Brad as a kindred soul and a reflection of his own artistic goals, Griffin falls deeply in love with him. The film's theme is centered on unfulfilled first love, the painful process of growing up, and the struggles of finding one's identity.

Ad

Griffin in Summer can be rented or purchased on Apple TV and Fandango At Home. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More