Where was the O'Dessa filmed? Filming location explored

O'Dessa is a post-apocalyptic drama film written and directed by Geremy Jasper. It was produced by Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl and distributed by Searchlight Pictures. A trailer for the film was released on February 13, 2025.

The story revolves around a young farm girl, O'Dessa, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as she navigates the savage and dangerous post-apocalyptic world, where even torture is considered amusement. She will go on an epic musical journey against all odds to save her one true love. The film has been mostly shot in Croatia and New York.

The film is scheduled to be released on Hulu on March 20, 2025. Besides Sadie Sink, it stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall in prominent roles.

O'Dessa was mostly filmed in Croatia

The beautiful Balkan country on the coast of the Adriatic Sea has been a popular destination for film shoots. O'Dessa has joined the lost list as the most significant portions of the film were shot in Croatia. Some of the key scenes were also filmed in the state of New York.

Zagreb, Croatia

Many Central European cities have been popular among filmmakers to film their projects. Croatia's capital, Zagreb, is one of those locations a film crew would love to shoot in because of its stunning architecture and natural charm. Projects like Fiddler on the Roof, Sophie's Choice, Tin Drum, etc have used Zagreb's landscape.

In O'Dessa, the city's historical architecture and natural beauty have been used to create a futuristic land with modern energy. In the trailer, we can see the lush mountains and vast fields as the titular character works on her farms, looking at the abyss.

Buffalo, New York

The second major shooting location for the film was Buffalo, a city in the state of New York. It is a few hundred miles from the megapolis, New York City, and is known for its stunning architecture and culture. The city also boasts beautiful parks and green spaces. In the trailer, we can see a glimpse of Buffalo in a scene where Sadie Sink is talking to Kelvin Harrison Jr.

What is O'Dessa about?

The film is a menage of post-apocalyptic adventure and a chest-thumping rock concert. The film follows the titular character in her quest to save her one true love from the forces that control the future society and banish anyone who dares to speak up.

In an interview with Eyewitness News ABC7NY, Sadie Sink talked about her excitement for the film and the uniqueness of the character that she plays. She said,

"It's so original, so ambitious. I read the script and saw the tagline and the mood board and listened to the songs and was like...this is really unique."

O'Dessa premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on O'Dessa and other such Hulu films and TV shows.

