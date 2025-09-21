Where was Prisoner of War filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Directed by Louis Mandylor, the action-thriller film Prisoner of War was released on VOD on September 19, 2025, in the United States, with a limited theatrical run on the same date. The plot is based on an original screenplay by Scott Adkins and Marc Clebanoff, and follows a British SAS officer named James Wright during World War II.

After being captured by the Japanese, Wright is taken to a POW camp in the Philippines and forced to fight in brutal hand-to-hand combat matches for the entertainment of his captors. However, his extensive martial arts training proves him to be a formidable opponent.

The film's cast is led by Scott Adkins as James Wright. Peter Shinkoda, Michael Copon, Gabbi Garcia, and former UFC fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone are also among the cast members. Prisoner of War was mainly filmed in the Philippines.

Prisoner of War (2025) filming location and production details

A still from the film (Image via Prime Video)

Filming for Prisoner of War was held in the Philippines. Director Louis Mandylor and his crew faced various logistical challenges during the shoot, notably due to the country's intense rainy season. As star and co-writer Scott Adkins revealed, the severe weather conditions were so challenging that parts of the constructed set were washed away on multiple occasions. He stated:

“Well, it was hard work as normal. Filming in the Philippines in the rainy season, which wasn’t very smart, but it looked good. Then, the set washed away a few times but I still enjoyed it.”

The collaboration with Filipino filmmaker Erik Matti was a key component of this effort, providing invaluable insight that helped authentically portray the historical backdrop. Despite these obstacles, the creative team remained dedicated to filming on location, ensuring a realistic and immersive experience for the World War II setting. On working with the film director, Adkins stated:

“Well, Louis is a great friend of mine. We’ve got a great relationship. We get along really well. Obviously, we worked on the ‘Debt Collector’ movies together and always felt that he’d be a great director. We were looking for something for Louis to direct me in, and this came along, and it was the perfect fit.”

He further added:

“Louis is just a great actor. So, he gives you great notes as a director. Better than most directors, of course, because he understands acting. Louis has got a keen eye for cinema. There are some very cinematic moments in this film, isn’t there?”

The principal photography for Prisoner of War began in the last week of July 2024 and concluded in late August 2024. The film can be rented or purchased on streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango At Home, and Plex.

What is Prisoner of War about?

Prisoner of War is about a British SAS officer named James Wright who is captured by Japanese forces during World War II in the Philippines. He is brought to a cruel POW camp where he and the other prisoners are made to participate in vicious hand-to-hand battle for the entertainment of their captors.

Using his extensive martial arts training, Wright must fight for his life, while also seeking a way to lead a daring escape for all the prisoners before they are forced on the infamous Bataan Death March.

Prisoner of War was released on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

