Where was Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter filmed? Major shooting locations explored 

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter premiered on Lifetime on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The story revolves around Monica, who is trying to rebuild her life after being wrongly accused of murder. Although she has been proven innocent, society's suspicion still remains of her, which makes it very difficult for her to move on.

Ad

Directed by Keena Ferguson, the Lifetime's thriller is the final chapter of the Single Black Female franchise. The film features Raven Goodwin as Monica, Amber Riley as Simone, and K. Michelle as Bebe.

As per Moviedelic (March 22, 2025), the film production was entirely held in Georgia. Specifically, some of the film was shot in Atlanta, Paulding County, and DeKalb County.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter: Primary filming locations explored

1) Atlanta, Georgia

Ad

Trending

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter (Image via Lifetime)

The tension of the story in Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter is captured amidst the bustling life of Atlanta, Georgia. The combination of Atlanta's tall modern buildings, old historical neighborhoods, and busy streets adds excitement and enhances suspense to this film.

Ad

Atlanta's specialty lies in its seamless transition between a large modern city and mysterious, spooky corners, making it an ideal location for a psychological thriller. The film utilizes the city's buildings and atmosphere to create a sharp contrast between the story's mundane moments and the escalating danger.

2) Paulding County, Georgia

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter (Image via Lifetime)

Hiram, located in Paulding County, offers a quieter, suburban atmosphere compared to the Atlanta portion of the film. The town's residential streets, small local businesses, and slower pace of life bring a different energy to the film.

Ad

Paulding County is known for its unique blend of rural and suburban settings, where open spaces and close-knit small communities meet. The simplicity and uncertainty of the County make the film's emotional impact even deeper.

3) DeKalb County, Georgia

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter (Image via Lifetime)

Decatur, located in DeKalb County, played a key role in Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter. The film was shot at two main locations here.

Ad

A private women's college, Agnes Scott, located at 141 East College Avenue, is known for its Gothic-style buildings and historic campus. Its vine-covered buildings, lush pathways, and grand academic halls create an atmosphere, perfect for the mysterious and thrilling scenes.

Another important shooting location is Decatur Cemetery, located at 229 Bell Street. It is Georgia's oldest municipal cemetery with historical significance.

The cemetery is spread over more than fifty acres, with winding paths, tall oak trees, and graves dating back centuries. The atmosphere is both calm and haunting. Its mysterious ambiance makes it an ideal location for moments that require mystery or a strange sense of uneasiness.

Ad

Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter utilizes its various Georgia locations well, adding to the film's mysterious and suspenseful atmosphere. The busy city of Atlanta, where modernity and mysterious places blend, adds tension to the film's dramatic moments.

The quiet suburban environment of Paulding County gives the film a calm but emotionally profound setting. DeKalb County's specific locations such as Agnes Scott College and Decatur Cemetery add to the film's haunting mood with their historic and atmospheric beauty.

Also Read: Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter on Lifetime- Full list of cast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback