Where to watch Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) online? All streaming details explored

Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) is a romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes from a screenplay by Sharon Soboil. It is adapted from Jay Crownover's 2012 novel Rule, which is a part of his Marked Men series books.

The film follows a rebellious tattoo artist Rule Archer, played by Chase Stokes, and Shaw Landon, a student from an affluent family. As they come closer and their world collides, the complexities of their differing backgrounds affect their lives in ways they had never imagined.

Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) was made available on VOD on February 28, 2025, and is currently available for early order on several streaming platforms. The film stars Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor, Alexander Ludwig, Ella Balinska, and Natalie Alyn Lind in prominent roles.

Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) is available on Video-on-Demand

Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) is the latest addition to the steamy romance genre, which includes films such as the After franchise and Beautiful Disaster. The film was released in theatres across the United States on January 22, 2025.

Those fans who missed the chance to watch Chase Stokes and Sydney Taylor as a pair on the big screen will now be able to watch them from the comfort of their homes. The film was made available on Video-On-Demand from February 28, 2025.

The film shared this information with an Instagram post shared on February 14, 2025. A preorder link was also shared in the caption. The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video at $9.99.

When renting a video, you have 30 days to begin watching it and 48 hours to complete it. The video then vanishes from your queue after the renting period ends.

What is Marked Men: Rule & Shaw (2025) about?

One of the most popular traits of successful romance stories is the opposite nature or family situations of its lead pair. This film also follows the same trait and pairs a stoic and broody tattoo artist, Rule Archer, with a determined and career-conscious Shaw Landon.

The pre-medical student, Shaw, has harbored a crush on Rule for many years but never acted on it. In contrast to studying the human form or memorizing anatomy notes, Shaw can read through Rule's meticulously constructed façade, much to his dismay.

As they grow closer, the pair must decide if a potential romance is worth risking their friendship. They must also navigate through other differences to keep their relationship alive.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Shaw, a pre-med student, has loved Rule, a rebellious tattoo artist, for years, though he’s only ever seen her as a family friend. After one uninhibited night, they’re forced to confront buried feelings while navigating grief, family expectations, and fear of commitment—testing whether love between two people from such different worlds can truly survive."

The film has a strong lead with Chase Stokes and Sydney Taylor. Stokes is known for playing John B Routledge in the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks. Sydney is known for her role in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese as Amelia Taylorand. She also played Lexi Hamilton in the Prime Video Series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

The supporting cast of the film has Alexander Ludwig, who people will remember from the Vikings series, and Ella Balinska.

