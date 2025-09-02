Where to watch The Naked Gun (2025)? Streaming details explored

The Naked Gun (2025) is a comedy reboot directed by Akiva Schaffer and distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film, released in theaters on August 1, 2025, revives the franchise originally popularized by Leslie Nielsen, who starred in the 1982 ABC sitcom Police Squad! and later in the classic Naked Gun trilogy. Liam Neeson leads the new cast as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, with Pamela Anderson as Beth Davenport.

The Naked Gun is slated to release digitally, starting September 2, 2025. The film is available for digital purchase at $24.99 or for a 48-hour rental at $19.99 on popular platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Prime Video, and YouTube. The movie runs for approximately 85 minutes and is rated PG-13.

As part of Paramount’s home entertainment rollout, The Naked Gun (2025) will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning November 11, 2025. A streaming release date on Paramount+ has not been announced.

Where to stream The Naked Gun?

Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has confirmed that the new Naked Gun (2025) will be released for digital viewing through premium video-on-demand platforms starting Tuesday, September 2, 2025. It is currently available for digital purchase on multiple platforms:

Apple TV : The movie is expected to be available for purchase at $24.99 or for a 48-hour rental at $19.99 on Apple TV. Purchased content can be streamed or downloaded for offline viewing. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ after its theatrical release.

: The movie is expected to be available for purchase at $24.99 or for a 48-hour rental at $19.99 on Apple TV. Purchased content can be streamed or downloaded for offline viewing. It is expected to debut on Apple TV+ after its theatrical release. Fandango At Home : Viewers can buy this movie in 4K UHD with full audio and subtitle support. Bonus content is included with purchase.

: Viewers can buy this movie in 4K UHD with full audio and subtitle support. Bonus content is included with purchase. Prime Video : The film is expected to be available at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. Streams are accessible in 4K UHD with captions.

: The film is expected to be available at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. Streams are accessible in 4K UHD with captions. YouTube : The title is likely to be available for digital purchase at $24.99, with English audio and closed captions. Rental pricing matches other platforms at $19.99.

: The title is likely to be available for digital purchase at $24.99, with English audio and closed captions. Rental pricing matches other platforms at $19.99. Paramount+ : The movie has not been released on this streaming platform yet, but it is anticipated to arrive later in 2025 after its theatrical and digital release periods.

: The movie has not been released on this streaming platform yet, but it is anticipated to arrive later in 2025 after its theatrical and digital release periods. Physical Release: Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD editions will be released on November 11, 2025.

Pricing and availability may vary by region and device. It is recommended to check each platform directly for the most accurate information.

About The Naked Gun (2025)

The film follows Lt. Frank Drebin Jr, who continues his father’s legacy of chaotic policing while investigating the death of software engineer Simon Davenport. Teaming up with crime novelist Beth Davenport, Drebin uncovers a conspiracy involving billionaire Richard Cane, who plans to use the P.L.O.T. Device to revert humans to a primitive state for the benefit of fellow billionaires.

Amid slapstick mishaps, high-tech chaos, and absurd disguises, Drebin tracks Cane to a New Year’s Eve event, defeats his henchmen, and stops the device’s activation. In the aftermath, Drebin and Beth reconcile, and Cane is arrested.

The cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Eddie Yu, and Liza Koshy. The Naked Gun brings back the absurdist humor of the franchise for a modern audience while honoring Leslie Nielsen’s original portrayal of Frank Drebin.

