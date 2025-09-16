Where to watch Witchboard movie? Streaming details explored

Directed by Chuck Russell, Witchboard is a supernatural horror film that was released on August 15, 2025. A remake of the 1986 film, it follows Emily, a recovering heroin addict, and her fiancé, Christian, as they prepare to open a new restaurant in New Orleans. Emily comes across a historic spirit board, believing it would help her, but it unleashes a deadly curse.

The board's influence leads to a series of violent and deadly accidents, including the dismemberment of Christian's friend and employee, Richie. As Emily's mental state deteriorates, she begins to have visions of Naga Soth and her persecution by a witch-hunter, Bishop Grogan. The film features Jamie Campbell Bower, Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Charlie Tahan, and Antonia Desplat, among others.

Having its premiere at the 28th Fantasia International Film Festival on July 26, 2024, Witchboard was released digitally by Paramount Home Entertainment on September 16, 2025. The film is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Fandango At Home.

Where to watch Witchboard (2025)?

Following its limited theatrical run that began in August 2025, the movie was officially released digitally via Paramount Home Entertainment. Viewers can rent or purchase the supernatural horror on the following platforms:

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

What is Witchboard about?

Witchboard centers on Emily (Madison Iseman), a young woman and a recovering addict, who finds a historic spirit board while searching for mushrooms with her fiancé, Christian (Aaron Dominguez), in New Orleans. The board is a relic from 17th-century France and was created by a powerful witch named Naga Soth (Antonia Desplat), who was persecuted by a witch hunter, Bishop Grogan.

Emily accidently unleashes the board's evil power as her obsession grows, resulting in a series of horrific and brutal killings. Her mental state deteriorates as she experiences visions of Naga Soth's past. Christian seeks help from Alexander Babtiste (Jamie Campbell Bower), an occult expert with a hidden agenda.

It is later revealed that Alexander is descended from the witch hunter, and Emily is descended from the witch. Naga Soth, seeking retribution, takes possession of Emily's body in the climax, resulting in a terrible battle between the witch's and the witch hunter's descendants that traps the spirits in a blazing showdown throughout time.

What was the 1986 Witchboard movie about?

The 1986 film Witchboard follows the story of a college student, Linda (Tawny Kitaen), who becomes dangerously obsessed with a Ouija board. Her ex-boyfriend, Brandon, brings the board to a party, where he and Linda make contact with a ghost named David. Following a dispute with Jim (Todd Allen), Linda's current boyfriend, the board is left behind.

Later, Linda begins using the board alone, and initially, the spirit of David seems friendly. However, the situation quickly takes a deadly turn with a string of violent accidents and deaths. Linda gets possessed, and her unexpected actions cause a rift with Jim. Jim and Brandon, who were once best friends, set aside their rivalry to find the true nature of the spirit.

They soon learn that they have been speaking to Carlos Malfeitor, a cunning axe killer and not a young boy, who is using Linda as a means for retaliation. Before Linda is totally lost, the two men try to find out how to defeat the spirit.

Witchboard was released on August 15, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

