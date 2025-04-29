Where to watch Woody Woodpecker online? Streaming details explored

The 2017 live action/animated movie Woody Woodpecker is available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix and also for rent on Amazon Video. Viewers can enjoy the movie through these streaming services, making it easy to watch from home. While Netflix offers different subscription plans, the movie can be rented for the listed fee as per the region on Amazon.

Woody Woodpecker, directed by Alex Zamm, is about a "hyperactive" woodpecker who makes things difficult for a family building a house. Lance Walters, a former real estate lawyer who lost his job, moves to a property left by his grandfather to build a house with his son Tommy and Vanessa, his girlfriend. Tommy makes friends with Woody, who causes a lot of trouble on the construction site.

Lance tries to get rid of him, but Woody is smarter than him and the poachers. Lance finally makes peace with Woody by giving him food every day.

Since Lance knows setting the fire was a bad idea, he helps Woody get away from the poachers who want to sell him. Lance ends up putting up a birdhouse where Woody's tree used to be, which helps him become friends with the mischievous woodpecker.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

"The hyperactive red-headed bird enters a turf war with a big city lawyer wanting to tear down his home in an effort to build a house to flip."

Where to stream Woody Woodpecker?

Woody Woodpecker is available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a chance to enjoy the film with multiple subscription options. The most affordable plan is the Standard with ads, priced at $7.99 per month.

For an ad-free experience, the Standard plan is available for $17.99 per month. Netflix also provides an option to add one extra member for an additional $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 per month without ads.

In addition to Netflix, Woody Woodpecker is also available for rent on Amazon Video. The fee for renting may vary depending on the user's region.

What happens in Woody Woodpecker?

Woody is a mischievous woodpecker who lives in Pine Grove forest in Woody Woodpecker. Two poachers, Nate and Otis Grimes, try to capture him for money, but he keeps them busy. They get scared when Woody tricks them, causing them to tranquilize each other.

At the same time, a real estate lawyer in Seattle named Lance Walters loses his job after a video about protecting wildlife goes viral. He chooses to build a house on land that his grandfather left him near the border with Canada.

Lance moves in with his son Tommy and his girlfriend Vanessa. Sam Bartlett, a park ranger, meets them. Tommy goes into the woods while Lance and Vanessa start to unpack. He gives Woody cookies when they meet. Woody eats almost all of the food at lunch, which makes the family picnic a mess. Woody breaks the table, and Vanessa gets hit with a broom when Lance tries to get rid of him.

The building of the house starts the next day. Woody gets mad and makes a mess at the work site. Tommy also meets a new person named Jill, who wants him to join her band.

At the same time, Lance gets tired of Woody's constant interruptions and goes to see Samantha. She adds that Woody is an endangered species that hasn't been seen in over 100 years.

Lance keeps building the house even after learning how important Woody is. A bunch of bad things happen because of Woody's mischief, like Vanessa's RV blowing up.

Lance tries to catch Woody with the help of the poachers, but they fail. Lance eventually figures out that Woody didn't mean to do what he did. He tries to make things better by giving Woody cookies, which Woody takes.

Tommy's band gets help from Woody at the Firefly Festival. Lance says sorry for his mistakes at the end. He puts up a new birdhouse in place of Woody's broken tree. Woody accepts the gesture, and the family forms a bond with the cheeky bird.

Cast of the movie

The cast of Woody Woodpecker features a group of well-known actors. Eric Bauza gives Woody's voice, which brings the beloved character to life. Tommy Walters is Woody's human friend, and Graham Verchere plays him. Timothy Omundson plays Tommy's dad, Lance Walters.

Some other well-known actors are Jordana Largy as Samantha Bartlett, a park ranger, and Thaila Ayala as Lance's girlfriend, Vanessa. The film also stars Adrian Glynn McMorran and Scott McNeil as Otis and Nate Grimes, two brothers who love to hunt.

Woody Woodpecker is available to stream on Netflix.

