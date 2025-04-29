Where was Woody Woodpecker filmed? All shooting locations explored

The American live-action/animated slapstick comedy Woody Woodpecker was released in 2017, distributed by Universal Pictures. Directed by Alex Zamm, it was based on a popular cartoon character and was produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment and Universal Animation Studios.

Timothy Omundson, Graham Verchere, Jordana Largy, and Thaila Ayala play lead roles in the movie. Eric Bauza does the voice of Woody. It was mostly released as a direct-to-video movie, but in Latin America, where the character is very popular, it was shown in theaters. The movie is about Woody and how he defends his forest against a lawyer who wants to build a house on it.

Woody Woodpecker was shot in many places in the US and Canada, such as Vancouver, Squamish, and Seattle. The movie was filmed between June and July 2016. Even though the movie was aimed at Brazilians, the locations in Canada and the U.S. made it feel more accurate.

Squamish, BC, was used as the background for many of the forest scenes, which made Woody's natural home come to life. Vancouver was also important for showing the urban landscape because it had both city and forest scenes.

Filming locations of Woody Woodpecker

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia, is a diverse and lively city that was one of the main places where Woody Woodpecker was filmed. A lot of important scenes set in cities were filmed there, including famous spots like Stanley Park, the Harbour Center, and Canada Place.

Due to its reputation as Hollywood North, Vancouver was a good choice for the production. The city's beautiful views, modern buildings, and busy atmosphere were very different from the scenes in the wild forest. The filmmakers used different parts of Vancouver's cityscape to capture the spirit of both the natural and modern worlds in the movie.

Squamish, British Columbia

Expand Tweet

A district municipality in British Columbia called Squamish was the primary setting for many of the forest scenes. Squamish was a choice to represent Woody's wilderness because it has beautiful scenery, dense forests, and rough mountains.

During the shoot, certain places in the area were used, like the Scotiabank and Sunflower Bakery Café, and Chef Big D’s Restaurant on Cleveland Avenue. This created an excellent background for Woody Woodpecker's antics in his forest.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington, contributed to the filming of Woody Woodpecker by providing several key shots of the city skyline and famous landmarks. The Space Needle, the Seattle Great Wheel, and the Museum of History and Industry are all well-known places in Seattle.

The film crew focused on the modern, busy city to balance Woody's home in the forest, which is quiet and peaceful. These famous locations not only changed the atmosphere, but they also showed the difference between nature and the modernizing forces that are trying to take over it. The scenes in Seattle are brief yet significant since they set the story in the real world.

The Pine Grove forest in Washington

A still from Woody Woodpecker (Image via Netflix)

Many of the events in Woody Woodpecker take place in the Pine Grove forest, which is shown as a lush, wooded area. The forest is Woody's home and is at the heart of the movie's conflict because it is being destroyed by development.

Some of the forest scenes were filmed in Squamish, but the setting itself is a metaphor for the natural world, since people are pushing into the forest and putting its life and wildlife at risk.

The Pine Grove forest is a key component of the story, and Woody fights hard to protect it from the real estate lawyer's plans to build on it.

Plot of Woody Woodpecker

A still from Woody Woodpecker (Image via Netflix)

The story of Woody Woodpecker is about a naughty woodpecker named Woody who tries to keep a real estate project from taking over his forest home. Lawyer Lance Walters wants to build a house in the Pine Grove forest on land that he got from his grandfather.

When Lance gets to the forest with his son Tommy and his girlfriend Vanessa, Woody is there to greet them. He messes up their plans with his antics. Lance tries to scare Woody away at first, but the woodpecker is too smart for him.

Throughout the movie, Woody pulls a bunch of funny pranks on Lance and his team, always getting the upper hand. Lance is angry when he learns that Woody is a pileated red-crowned woodpecker, a species that is in danger of going extinct. He finally agrees to make peace with Woody so that the building project can be finished.

At the same time, Tommy makes friends with Jill, a young musician. They become close because they both love music. Woody ends up being an important part of their lives by accident, helping Tommy when he's having trouble at the Firefly Festival. However, the film takes a dramatic turn when Woody accidentally starts a fire in the newly built house.

A still from Woody Woodpecker (Image via Netflix)

As the story goes on, Lance realizes that Woody wasn't trying to hurt anyone but was just trying to keep his home safe. After a string of bad luck, including Woody being taken by the cruel poachers Nate and Ottis, Lance realizes how important it is to make things right.

At the end of Woody Woodpecker, Woody finally makes peace with the people who tried to get rid of him from his home. Woody is seen as an important member of the community after the crazy fire and his eventual rescue from the poachers. Lance realizes what he did wrong and builds a new birdhouse to replace Woody's old house in the tree that was cut down.

Woody Woodpecker is available to stream on Netflix.

