Why is Fear Street: Prom Queen rated R? Explained

Fear Street: Prom Queen was released on May 23, 2025, as the newest addition to Netflix's Fear Street franchise. This horror film, based on R. L. Stine's The Prom Queen, is a new story in the same continuity as the original trilogy but set in 1988. It has garnered a rating of 5.2/10 on IMDb.

It follows a group of high school students at Shadyside as they get ready for prom. When a masked killer starts going after the prom queen candidates, the event turns deadly. As students try to stay alive during the bloodbath, panic spreads.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is rated R for strong bloody violence, gore, teen drug use, and frequent foul language. There is no nude scene in the movie, but there are some violent slasher killings, like electrocution, impalement, and beheading. The movie is intense and gory.

Fear Street: Prom Queen rated R: Here's why

The MPAA (Motion Picture Association) gave Fear Street: Prom Queen an R rating. The movie is not suitable for kids, even though it is based on a series of books for young adults. Violent scenes, drug use, use of profanity, and intense and scary scenes bring up the movie's rating to R.

The horror slasher has a lot of violent deaths, as suggested by the genre. There is also a lot of bloodshed, even if CGI has been used to portray some kills. One of the characters' hands and head are cut off with a paper cutter. In another, a character is shocked to death by electricity.

The movie also shows characters being stabbed, axed, and pierced through. Some other deaths in the movie are from a fall off a balcony and being stabbed in the head, which adds to the violence. The movie has consistent gore, even if the special effects aren't as good as in earlier films, like the famous "bread slicer" scene in Fear Street 1994.

Teenage drinking and drug use are also shown in Fear Street: Prom Queen, but not in great detail. There is also the use of foul language in the movie. Multiple characters use profanity, including frequent use of the f-word. There are also references to s*xual activity.

Plot of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Fear Street: Prom Queen takes viewers back to Shadyside, a town that is said to be haunted by a strange curse. The story is set in 1988, just before Shadyside High School's prom, and the students are busy getting ready for the most important event of the year. As candidates vie for the prom crowns, drama unfolds. The mood changes when a killer in a mask starts killing the prom queen candidates one by one.

The story revolves mostly around Lori Granger, an outsider who is nominated for prom queen against all odds. As fear spreads, Lori is drawn deeper into the mystery. She starts to think that Shadyside's curse has something to do with the killings.

Lori races to figure out who is behind the mask before she becomes the next victim. As she investigates and tries to identify the killer, her own family's past also comes into play as she gets the answer behind who the real killer of her father was, proving that her mother has been wrongfully accused all this time.

The movie is a mix of horror and 1980s style. It has typical slasher elements like dark hallways, loud music, and masked killers. The tension keeps increasing around every corner.

Lori's journey through fear, school pressure, and just trying to stay alive up the ante in the movie. Director Matt Palmer improves the experience by adding old music, flashy clothes, and emotional depth.

The film doesn't follow the same plot pattern as the first three films, but it does add some new thrills. The prom setting adds both glitz and danger. The characters are in real danger while they deal with high school.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is available to stream on Netflix.

