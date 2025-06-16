Will there be a sequel to Transformers One? Details explored as director Josh Cooley gives a major update at Bot Con '25 

The American filmmaker Josh Cooley provided a major update on the sequel for his animated action film, Transformers One, at Bot Con '25 on June 14, 2025. The update, however, was a major disappointment for the fans of the film, as the director confirmed Paramount is not interested in making any sequel.

"I wish I had something to announce, but I do not. What I’ve been told is that Paramount Animation is not interested in making a sequel," Josh Cooley stated.

Bot Con is an annual convention for Transformers fans and collectors held regularly since 1994. The guests for the convention are usually individuals involved in projects related to the Transformers franchise. With the recent update from the director, Josh Cooley, and no word on the film crossover with G.I. Joe, it seems as though the future of the franchise on the big screen looks bleak.

Although its sequel has been canceled, Transformers One received critical acclaim with a fresh score of 89% based on 170 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans also gave the film a score of 97% based on over 2,700 verified reviews. However, despite receiving positive responses from both fans and critics, Transformers One underperformed at the box office.

Transformers One sequel reportedly cancelled due to disappointing box office returns

The animated action film Transformers One was intended to be a stand-alone film that would serve as a base for the main characters' arc. The characters' progression into their depiction in the live-action films was to be depicted with the help of a trilogy of animated film series.

Set in Cybertron, the focus of the first film was the origins of Optimus Prime and his friendship with Megatron before they became sworn enemies. The film highlighted his transition into the leader of the Autobots, as shown in the live-action film franchise. The sequels, too, in a similar fashion, were intended to be character-driven, with a possibility of showcasing characters other than Prime.

However, as stated previously by producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, the sequels were dependent on the success of the first film at the box office. In an interview with Screen Rant on September 14, 2024, Bonaventura stated:

"Number one, if we're successful with this movie, we're going to do a sequel for this. And we already have, I think, the beginnings of a really interesting story for the second one, which is also character-based, the way the first [is]."

Reportedly, after a production budget of $75 million and a global gross of approximately $129 million, Transformers One was not considered a commercial success at the box office.

The film's ensemble voice cast and the positive feedback from viewers and critics were just not enough for the film to bag a sequel. According to a report by Bloomberg, Hasbro also announced that it would not co-finance any future projects based on brands. The production studio Paramount seems to be struggling to reinvigorate a dominant global franchise.

Transformers One trailer analysis

The trailer for the animated action film Transformers One is available on the official Paramount Pictures YouTube channel. The film focuses on the untold origin of the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron, who once shared a bond like brothers.

The trailer begins with the authorities of Cybertron searching for Optimus Prime to arrest him as they investigate various known associates. Optimus was simply known as Orion Pax before he became the leader of the Autobots. In one scene, Alpha Trion tells Optimus that he has the power to make their world better before he's attacked by enemies and taken back to the traitor, Sentinel Prime.

While Megatron wants the people to rebel and fight back, Optimus intends to unite them and move forward together. The difference in approach starts creating a rift in their friendship. The trailer then shows Optimus, a.k.a Orion, in action as he shows off his fighting moves against multiple opponents at once.

Later, Megatron and Optimus are held captive by Starscream, who starts pitting them against each other. The viewers also get a glimpse of Elita-1 in action before the trailer fades with a funny scene involving Optimus and Megatron.

Voice cast and crew details for the film explored

Chris Hemsworth attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Cinemas on September 19, 2024, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

American filmmaker Josh Cooley directed the animated action film Transformers One. The screenplay for the film was written by Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. Brian Tyler scored the music for the film, and Lynn Hobson served as the film's editor.

The voice cast for the film is led by Chris Hemsworth, who voices Orion Pax, also known as Optimus Prime. The cast list also includes Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127/Bumblebee, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime.

A few of the other notable voice cast members for the film include Steve Buscemi as Starscream, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Vanessa Liguori as Airachnid.

The animated action film Transformers One is available on Prime Video and Apple TV for the audience based in the United States. To view the movie on Prime Video, audiences will require a subscription to the streaming platform, while Apple TV allows its subscribers to rent it for $5.99 per month.

As per filmratings.com, the film has been rated 'PG' by the Motion Picture Association of America for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language.

