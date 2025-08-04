  • home icon
"worst director to ever direct": Anthony Mackie shares how he almost lost his Hurt Locker role

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Aug 04, 2025 15:39 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
Grand Marshal Anthony Mackie walks the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Anthony Mackie almost missed out on one of the most pivotal roles of his career. In a new interview with Variety published on August 1, 2025, the actor revealed how a troubled film project with what he described as

"quite possibly the worst director to ever direct"

nearly cost him the part of Sergeant JT Sanborn in Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker. The role would go on to become a major milestone in Mackie’s career, but it almost didn’t happen. In 2007, Mackie nearly lost his role in The Hurt Locker due to scheduling issues with another film. He eventually boarded a flight to Jordan just hours after wrapping the conflicting project.

Mackie’s most recent work includes season two of Twisted Metal, where he returns as John Doe. He is also set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), along with leading roles in Apple TV+’s upcoming heist series 12 12 12 and the historical epic Desert Warrior.

Anthony Mackie describes how he lost and regained the role

US actor Anthony Mackie answers questions in the paddock during final practice/qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)
US actor Anthony Mackie answers questions in the paddock during final practice/qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

During his interview with Variety, Mackie said,

"I was doing a movie in North Carolina with quite possibly the worst director to ever direct. Ironically, because of that, the movie never came out."

He explained that the shoot ran over schedule, making him unavailable for The Hurt Locker. In the same interview segment with Variety titled Does Anthony Mackie Know His Lines?, published on August 1, 2025, Mackie added,

"They offered it to somebody else. And he said, 'No, because it wasn't enough money.' And they came back to me and they were like, 'Look, you know, we'll wait if you do it.' I'm like, 'F*** yeah, I'll do it.' They're like, 'But you got to be on a plane the day after you wrap.'"
According to Far Out Magazine in a report published on March 30, 2025, the film that disrupted Mackie’s schedule was Bolden, a biopic about jazz pioneer Buddy Bolden directed by Daniel Pritzker. The movie began filming in 2007 and experienced years of delays and reshoots. Mackie revealed in a separate interview that the director was “trash” and added,

“You can look him up…He was trash, I’ll say it to his face!”
The drawn-out production timeline forced him to temporarily step away from The Hurt Locker. Ultimately, Bigelow offered the role to another actor who declined due to the pay. Mackie said Bigelow’s team came back to him and asked him to get on a plane the morning after wrapping. He did exactly that, flying to Jordan to join production.

Anthony Mackie on what the experience taught him

Anthony Mackie attends &quot;Captain America: Brave New World&quot; photocall at Hotel De La Ville on January 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Anthony Mackie attends "Captain America: Brave New World" photocall at Hotel De La Ville on January 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the transition from one project to another, Anthony Mackie noted the stark contrast in professionalism.

"I went from this sucky director who had no business being in the business or in the director’s chair to Kathryn Bigelow,"

he said in the August 1, 2025 interview. He added,

"The moment I landed in Amman, Jordan, we hit the ground running like cultural research, military research, character studies, like the real work a director does."
Mackie also highlighted how that moment shaped his future career decisions.

"It really was poignant to me like the type of people I want to work with and the type of people who shouldn't be working," he said.

His time on Bolden became an example of what to avoid, while his experience on The Hurt Locker set a new standard. The actor never officially left the Bolden production until 2013, and it was not released until 2019 with a new lead actor, Gary Carr. By contrast, The Hurt Locker went on to critical acclaim, winning six Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2010, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Anthony Mackie’s performance in The Hurt Locker as Sergeant JT Sanborn marked a turning point in his film career and brought him greater visibility in Hollywood.

Anthony Mackie’s recent and future projects

Anthony Mackie currently stars in season 2 of Twisted Metal streaming on Peacock. The series began on July 31, 2025, with twelve episodes released weekly. Mackie plays John Doe, a complex, motor-mouthed character navigating a chaotic demolition derby world. The season includes a heartfelt subplot: John’s surprising obsession with The Baby-Sitters Club, added to deepen emotional connections in the narrative.

Looking ahead, Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson / Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027), part of Marvel’s Phase Six "Multiverse Saga." Production on Doomsday began in early 2025 in London with the Russo brothers directing; Mackie confirmed filming is well underway on elaborate set pieces. He also shared a lighthearted detail that London notably featured an unusual abundance of sheep on set in an interview with Screen Rant published on July 28, 2025.

In addition to the MCU films, Mackie is attached to Apple TV+’s upcoming heist series 12 12 12, in which he serves as lead actor and executive producer, and the historical epic Desert Warrior, currently in post production. These projects showcase his expanding role behind the camera as a producer and lead in both television and film.

Urvashi Vijay More

Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.

With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.

She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories.

