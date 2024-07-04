A review of Childish Gambino’s lead single ‘Lithonia’ from his upcoming final album

Donald Glover recently dropped the lead single, Lithonia, for his upcoming and final album under the "Childish Gambino" moniker. The album will be presented as a soundtrack for his forthcoming feature film, Bando Stone & the New World.

The rapper also took to social media to announce Lithonia's release with an Instagram post. The caption of the post also confirmed an exclusive album listening party, set to be held at Little Island, New York City, on July 6, 2024.

As per the description of the audio track uploaded to the rapper's YouTube channel, Childish Gambino's soundtrack album, Bando Stone & the New World, is set to be released on July 19, 2024.

Glover's latest single was uploaded to all DSPs two days ago, on July 2, and was distributed via RCA Records, under an exclusive license from mcDJ Recording.

Breaking down Childish Gambino's latest single 'Lithonia'

Gambino's lead single for Bando Stone & the New World has a runtime of almost 3 minutes and seemingly narrates a story surrounding personal situations a character faces during the film's plot.

The production of this track is credited to Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Michael Uzowuru, and Gambino himself, delivering a spacy and electric composition. The track has exceptional vocal performances and harmonies that draw listeners into its transient vibe. Some of the major themes that Glover highlights in Lithonia have been listed below:

Depression

Loneliness

Success

Pain

Love

Acceptance

Growth

Representation

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"Cody LaRae / He had a break / He's findin' out / That nobody gives a f--k / I did my job / I paid my dues / Love is for fools / 'Cause nobody gives a f--k"

Gambino opens with a highly emotional vocal performance, delivering a hook that aims to resonate with its listeners by telling the story of a man, Cody LaRae. This man could potentially be a character in the rapper's upcoming directorial, suffering from a state of dejection, after realizing nobody around him truly cares about his personal accomplishments.

Donald ends the chorus by switching to first person, highlighting how, although he put a lot of work into his craft and "paid his dues," hoping for acknowledgment from those around him, the rapper comes to accept that he will continue to remain unseen.

(Verse)

Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

"I feel liberated / Overmedicated / It was overrated / Damn, what you want? I can tell by the look on your face (Oh)"

Childish Gambino opens the verse by proclaiming that although he feels overmedicated, hinting at his highly emotional state, his acceptance of people around him not showing him true love has finally "liberated" the rapper from all his past notions.

Glover also alludes to the criticism he receives from people disregarding his efforts by calling him "overrated". The rapper then alludes to how, although people may try to hide their intentions, he recognizes those who do not support him by reading their facial expressions.

"Let me outta here (Oh) / I've been gone so long / Don't you know that / This is the moment? You're watching us throw it away"

Childish Gambino ends the verse by begging to be let out and freed from these implied societal pressures, citing how, although many would believe this to be his highly sought-after "moment," he intends to have them watch as he throws it away.

The hook returns with a stronger vocal performance, with additional adlibs, that drive these themes home.

(Bridge)

Tickets for "Childish Gambino Live From Little Island" held in New York, on July 6, currently listed for purchase (Image via littleislandtickets.com)

"My sweet Lithonia / What have you done? These are your children / I am your son"

Childish Gambino then delivers the bridge of the song, where he sings directly to the communities of Atlanta's suburb, Lithonia, that borders his hometown of Stone Mountain. The lyricism appears to run deeper into Glover's psyche regarding his acceptance in one of America's most active hip-hop cities.

Donald's delivery on the final line hints at him acknowledging how, although many do accept his unique sonic direction as a representation of Atlanta's hip-hop, there are still many who do not approve of Gambino being included as one of ATL's greats.

Glover delivers a more somber performance on the chorus, one last time before the song officially ends.

Childish Gambino recently released a full trailer for his upcoming feature film Bando Stone & the New World which confirms the movie's plot to be based in a dystopic sci-fi universe.

A synopsis of the trailer finds Gambino playing the titular character, Bando Stone, a famous musician who now works as a mailman. Bando ends up stumbling across a woman, played by actress Jessica Allain, in an abandoned grocery store. Both individuals team up, along with Allain's child, to survive and traverse the deserted, post-apocalyptic world.

