Childish Gambino teases upcoming soundtrack album 'Bando Stone & The New World' - All you need to know

Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) set sights on his upcoming film "Bando Stone & The New World" by previewing the trailer at the BET Award Show 2024. Although the rapper had uploaded the full two-minute version to his official YouTube channel, Gambino did have a shorter clip of the film's trailer run during the commercial break for this year's BET Award Ceremony.

Donald first previewed the full-length trailer in theaters a few days ago, which eventually surfaced on the internet after fans uploaded phone-recorded clips onto social media.

"BANDO STONE & THE NEW WORLD, featuring the original motion picture soundtrack by Childish Gambino." - Donald Glover captioned his 'Bando Stone' soundtrack announcement post.

Alongside the movie, the rapper will be releasing an accompanying soundtrack album, which was previously announced during his GILGA Radio live session on April 15, 2024. As per Donald's social media posts, the single titled Lithonia, which plays over the clip will be released to all DSPs today.

Everything we know about Childish Gambino's upcoming movie and accompanying soundtrack album

Glover's upcoming soundtrack album, Bando Stone & The New World, will reportedly be the final LP he will deliver under his "Childish Gambino" alias, marking his fifth and final studio album.

Fans were first introduced to Gambino's plan for a soundtrack project during his GILGA Radio broadcast in April, where the rapper stated:

"We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans. Bando Stone & The New World aka the soundtrack is coming out this summer."

With his latest movie trailer, Glover's fanbase finally gets an idea of the surrounding story and overarching themes for Bando Stone & The New World and the subsequent direction of the film's soundtrack. Check out the full trailer for Childish Gambino's upcoming motion picture below.

The trailer opens with Gambino playing the titular character, Bando Stone, a famous musician who now works as a mailman. We see Bando traversing a deserted city, in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world, before stumbling across a woman, played by actress Jessica Allain, in an abandoned grocery store.

Bando and Jessica decide to team up, along with Allain's child, to survive the dystopic world full of dinosaurs, giant animals, and death rays. Glover's upcoming sci-fi film was written by Evi Wilder, and produced by Gilga, RCA Records, and longtime collaborator and creative partner Hiro Murai.

Childish Gambino and Jessica Allain in the trailer for 'Bando Stone & The New World' uploaded to YouTube on July 1, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@ childishgambino)

Throughout the trailer, we hear a heavy reliance placed on sonic synth, electric percussion, and bass elements, in the backing tracks used in the film's teaser, hinting at Childish Gambino's upcoming album of being a serious theatrical LP.

Although Glover has yet to announce an official release date for the movie and accompanying soundtrack, the trailer does confirm a "summer" IMAX release. The upcoming LP follows up on Gambino's remastered 2020 album titled Atavista, which was uploaded to streaming platforms on May 13, 2024, via RCA Records.

Donald Glover's speech at the 2024 BET Awards

The rapper appeared on stage to announce the nominees and present the award of "Album Of The Year" at this year's BET Award Ceremony. Killer Mike took home the award for his sixth studio album Michael, which was released back in 2023.

While introducing the award Childish Gambino delivered a light-hearted speech, which seemingly snubbed the Award show for not recognizing his work.

"I’m really excited to be here but I wanted to get some things off my chest first. This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards. I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact. It doesn’t really make sense."

He proceeds to draw comparisons between himself and other artists while taking shots at the Grammys and the BET Awards when questioning why he has the same amount of Black Entertainment Awards as the English singer-songwriter, Sam Smith.

"I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television…"

Childish Gambino's only win at the Black Entertainment Award Show was in 2019 when the rapper took home the award for "Video Of The Year - for This Is America".

Smith was presented with the "Best New Artist" award, back in 2015, winning over artists like Tinashe, Rae Sremmurd, Fetty Wap, Bobby Shmurda, and Dej Loaf.

Earlier in the year, Childish Gambino also confirmed that he would be setting out on a new tour called "The New World Tour," kicking off its first show in Oklahoma City on August 11, 2024.

The tour will find Gambino performing major shows at multiple stops in North America, before heading out to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

