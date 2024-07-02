A Track-by-Track review of Lil Yachty and James Blake’s new collaboration album ‘Bad Cameo’ 

Lil Yachty (Boat) and James Blake's first career collaboration was delivered on an alternative hip-hop album titled Bad Cameo, which was distributed to streaming platforms via Motown Records and Quality Control Music, under an exclusive license to UMG Recordings, on June 28, 2024.

The unlikely duo appear to work well together, as seen during their interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, a week ago, where Yachty and James break down the process behind creating their 10-track LP as well as discussing the future of hip-hop.

"Hip-hop is kind of all about like your first week numbers it's very fast, fast paced, fast marketing, fast lived content, versus any other genre. I feel like man it's a gradual grind, a gradual uphill battle... I think that it has to do with a lot of people in urban communities having a lot more times on their hand to a judge and critique people um in a positive or negative light" - Lil Yachty stated.

The duo's new LP is a project whose main appeal is the fusion of two very different genres, as seen in the duality of the album's cover art, with a cup of lean, signifying hip-hop, placed alongside a cup of tea, signifying transient pop. These sonic elements are well established to be seated at the core of Bad Cameo's production.

Breaking down Lil Yachty and James Blake's new collaboration album 'Bad Cameo'

Lil Yachty and James Blake's Bad Cameo has a complete runtime of 43 minutes, incorporating an electric production reminiscent of Yachty's work on his 2023 album Let's Start Here. James even highlighted his appreciation for Boat's fifth studio album during an interview with Complex, where he stated:

"And when I heard his last record [Let's Start Here], I was like, this is really a turn. Not many artists are brave enough to do something that’s kind of opposite of the last thing they did."

Major thematic elements the duo delve into on this LP range from love and relationships to wealth and success. Some of the more prevalent themes highlighted in Bad Cameo have been listed below:

Relationships

Love

Intimacy

Wealth

Status

Success

Individuality

Integrity

Loyalty

Growth

Maturity

Self Reflection

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader's discretion is advised.

Save The Savior

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 1 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

The duo's first collaboration album opens with distorted synths and a booming bass on the track Save The Savior, where each singer expresses their vulnerabilities when it comes to personal relationships and intimacy, best evidenced in James's verse, where he sings:

"Ooh, I'm exhausted by the end of the day / Somebody, I'm exhausted by the end of the day / 'Cause I, my back is broken by the end of the day / From carrying you, not some, but all of the way"

The track's composition starts to move away from the distorted 808s into a more transient production, setting up the intro of In Grey, as it begins to fade out.

In Grey

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty and James Blake)

Track 2 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

The production of In Grey is otherwordly with electric synths and uplifting harmonies, masked with catchy melodies, with each artist delivering a very memorable performance. As the track progresses the composition begins to get more upbeat and bouncy, bringing the record to life.

The title of the track alludes to the "gray" area both artists find themselves in, mentally, as they seek peace and solitude in their lives, as expressed in Yachty's verse, in lines like:

"Drift through time, let the time wind / Breeze of ease, in Sun's way / A second to think within / Then lift up into the light (Oh) / Livin' in grey"

Midnight

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty and James Blake)

Track 3 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

On Midnight, we see the production begin to incorporate more pop and drill elements into its composition, with a well-placed beat switch into a synth-fueled melody and simple, yet enticing, percussions.

The record appears to revolve around passionate themes of growth, intimacy, and maturity, with the singers reflecting on the loyalty and depth of their relationships.

"We had to kidnap the sun, livin' in your lungs / My remains in your veins, I connectеd to your brain / All the things we did on the lonеly are traumatically fading / This is why I kidnapped the sun, I have too much time wasting" - Lil Yachty sings on 'Midnight'.

Woo

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 4 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

On Woo, listeners are introduced to a more high-energy production with the LP deviating from its core psychedelic composition, as heard on tracks like In Grey. The hook is extremely catchy with Yachty exclaiming "woo" as he dives into the intricacies of love, as seen on lines like:

"Yeah, if you love me let me know, I'm goin' crazy (Damn, damn, damn) / Uh, I been runnin' out of energy chasin' you / All the things I would do (Phew, phew), all the love, I look crazy too (Phew, phew)"

Bad Cameo

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake, BNYX, SADPONY and Dom Maker)

Track 5 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

The titular track on this LP, Bad Cameo, acts as an interlude with James Blake supporting Lil Yachty's ambient vocal performance with backing melodies and harmonies.

Boat's single verse on this track appears to find the rapper hoping to grow from past mistakes in order to not be led down a "dark path" again.

"Did you ever love me? In due time, we'll be fine (Don't you want to see the morning?) / I'm tired of the fire, I would never question your teachings / Follow your word, within reason / Don't lead me down a dark path"

Missing Man

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 6 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

James and Boat deliver a ballad on Missing Man, with remarkable vocal performances that blend into the electric production of the track, highlighting an intent to "reset" their lives to move away from the mistakes they've made.

James explained during his interview with Apple Music that Missing Man was created in 10 minutes, citing how Yachty's songwriting ability "blew the roof" of the possibilities they had for this album.

"Missing man, you've done nothing you said never again / Missing man, to live your truth takes lies / Nobody wants to draw, they just want all the glory days / Missing man, you just need to reset, to reset, reset" - James Blake sings on 'Missing Man'.

Twice

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 7 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

On Twice, Yachty and Blake deliver a two-part track that incorporates transient and drill music elements into its production where both artists reflect on their loyalty. James' hook highlights an intent to disregard the public opinion of their music, citing people will never understand or relate to their situations.

Yachty also delivers a mini-interlude during the second half of the song, speaking directly to listeners, reinforcing this theme of individuality, as seen in lines like:

"You think they s--t don't stink? F--k 'em / Man, f--k all them / They think they better than us / They not better than us / I love you, I hate them / They love us, we hate them / Ha, listen, what we go through is on us / And only us"

Transport Me

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 8 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

Barrington Levy's 1985 track The Vibe Is Right was sampled into the composition of Transport Me. With a revamped production introducing synths and melodies complimenting James Blake's opening verse, the singer draws listeners into a concept of living outside the realm of reality.

The electric composition slows down as Yachty delivers a lengthy verse surrounding his appreciation for the art he creates while taking shots at a possible love interest before the production ramps up again.

"Don't care it's my cousin, my brother, or uncle / If they want a verse, gotta run me my fee / I don't believe in choppin' trees / I believe the Earth is our home / You still look right even when you do wrong / I can't leave you 'lone, yeah"

Run Away From The Rabbit

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty, James Blake and Dom Maker)

Track 9 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

On Run Away From The Rabbit, Yachty and Blake appear to be alluding to Lewis Carrol's famous fiction novel "Alice in Wonderland," where Alice follows The White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into a confusing and strange, yet mystical, world.

The verses on this track seem to express how Yachty and Blake wish to seek clarity in their lives, by avoiding the proverbial "Rabbit Hole" to not be led down more distracting paths, which hamper their evolution as artists and individuals.

"Walking home by the thunder, unexplainable habits / So close, I'll grab it / Run away from the rabbit / I know what I need / Still plant my seeds / Water them with tears / Erased all the success of my peers" - Lil Yachty sings on 'Run Away From The Rabbit'.

Red Carpet

(Production Credits: Lil Yachty and James Blake)

Track 10 of Yachty and Blake's collaboration album 'Bad Cameo' (Image via Spotify)

The final track on Bad Cameo is the extremely distorted Red Carpet, filled with bassy 808s and psychedelic vocal performances and harmonies. Blake's hook expresses his desire for a stronger intimate connection, rather than fame, by choosing to find love instead of walking down the famed "Red Carpet".

The ambient nature of this track's production highlights the depth of the artist's psyche and lyricism, effectively wrapping up Lil Yachty and James Blake's first collaboration project.

"Red carpet, I never wanna walk it, as long as I'm enough for you, that's enough for me / I never needed more than this, if only your eyes could see / If only your eyes could see what it means" - James Blake sings on the hook for 'Red Carpet'.

With trippy and experimental production, Bad Cameo certifies itself as one of the more creative projects Lil Yachty and James Blake have released across their discography.

This album hosts some of the most sonically rich tracks released this year, pulling in hundreds of thousands of streams, since its release last Friday, as it aims to debut on Billboard's Global 200 album charts this week.

