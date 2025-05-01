"Bro pushing 50 btw and behaving like a 17 y/o" — Internet reacts to Kanye West comparing "Virgil's grave" to a "bathroom" 

Following the release of his latest album, Donda 2, on April 29, 2025, Kanye West appeared on Sneako and N3on's live stream, where they hosted a listening party for the newly released project.

On May 1, 2025, the X page @nojumper posted a snippet of Ye's appearance on the live stream, in which the rapper commented on the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, stating:

"Ah man, I gotta use the bathroom, where's Virgil's grave?"

Although Sneako quickly dismissed the joke and stated that he wouldn't endorse it, Ye continued by saying:

"One of the people that Virgil like changed their lives is going to come after you, that means no one's coming after you."

The clip has since gone viral, and netizens quickly took to X to share their opinions on Kanye's statement.

"Bro pushing 50 btw and behaving like a 17 y/o. Disgusting behavior. Ye fell off," an X user said.

"We shouldn’t be desensitized to this. This is disgusting behavior. I guess it’s cool to have no morals." an X user commented.

"He needs a punch in the mouth, everytime a disgraceful thing is said by him." another X user mentioned.

"Wait what’s going on… Kanye why…" an internet user stated.

"Too much free willpower. Im curious to see where all this is headed" another internet user said.

Meanwhile, some commented on how Kanye West went from respecting and being friends with Virgil to making remarks about his grave.

"I wonder if he says this for shock value or genuinely feels that way," an X user said.

"Kanye really went from ‘I miss Virgil’ to ‘Where’s his grave?’ in record time. Grief hits different when you’re unhinged," a netizen commented.

"i dont think kanye trolling , he dead serious i think he mad about LV choosing him as the director," another netizen remarked.

Kanye West comments on Virgil Abloh's death on Sneako's live stream: Details explored

Kanye West has recently made several negative comments about the late Virgil Abloh, one instance being his appearance on Sneako's live stream on April 27, 2025. For the unversed, Ye had an amicable relationship with Abloh, and the two became friends while interning at Fendi in 2009.

Their shared passion for fashion and creativity eventually led Ye to bring Virgil onto his creative team. The fashion designer contributed to projects like the Watch the Throne tour and the 2013 Yeezus album. However, Kanye and Virgil's friendship fell apart after the latter became the Men's Creative Director of Louis Vuitton in 2018.

According to a report by GQ from April 2018, Virgil's decision to take on the LV gig made Kanye West feel as though he had abandoned their original vision of creating cool, affordable apparel under Yeezy. Additionally, Kanye felt like Virgil was being given too much credit as his brand's creative director.

Commenting on the late fashion designer's demise, Kanye claimed that Virgil died because he stole from him—

“And I’m like, man, ni**as who go against me be dead, bro. Ni**as who steal from me, bro, look at Virgil, he dead, bro. Ni**as who steal from me and try to take the king position be dead, bro,” Ye said during Sneako's live stream.

Kanye West also mentioned Virgil's appointment as a creative director at Louis Vuitton as one of the reasons for his trauma, along with coping with the death of his mother in 2007 and managing the situation involving his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

