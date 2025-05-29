Did Tom Hanks testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Tom Hanks is the latest celebrity on the list of artists linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs amid the rapper's ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial. The YouTube channel Black is Best posted a video on May 28, 2025, which claimed that Hanks testified at Combs' trial.

Ad

The video was titled "1 MINUTE AGO: Tom Hanks Testifies In Court On Day 11 Of Diddy Trial." Its description claimed that "gasps filled the courtroom" when Hanks took to stand.

"Gasps filled the courtroom on Day 11 as none other than Tom Hanks took the stand — a name no one ever expected to be linked to the dark, unraveling case of Sean “Diddy” Combs," the description added.

Ad

Trending

However, Black Is Best also had a disclaimer in the description, which noted that the video was "fictional."

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims."

Although there are a few links connecting Hanks to Combs, the video was fictional and there has been no confirmation that the actor would testify at Combs' trial.

Ad

Ad

The description of the video noted that the content was made using "altered or synthetic content." This meant that the video was generated digitally or heavily altered.

It is also worth noting that no verified source or media publication covering Diddy's trial has shared information about Tom Hanks being a potential witness or testifying at the rapper's trial.

Hence, Black Is Best's YouTube video claiming Hanks testified at Sean Combs' trial is fake, as it is devoid of credible or verified information.

Ad

Actor Tom Hanks did not testify at Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering trial

The YouTube channel Black Is Best posted a 24-minute and 19-second-long video that shows Tom Hanks testifying at Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial. The video has amassed over 38K views at the time of writing this article.

The video's description alleged that Hanks gave a "deeply personal testimony that left jaws on the floor." The description added that what the actor claimed to have possibly endured and witnessed shocked the "most seasoned courtroom observers."

Ad

The YouTube channel also mentioned that Hanks' testimony was "laced with decades-old secrets and emotional recollections." His statements reportedly "painted a chilling picture of an industry hiding far more than glitz and glamour."

"As the courtroom hung on every word, his testimony didn’t just implicate Diddy in disturbing ways — it cracked open new layers of a decades-spanning mystery involving influence, silence, and betrayal. For many, this was the moment the trial shifted from shocking to surreal," the video description added.

Ad

Black Is Best's channel description (Image via YouTube)

Despite levying heavy claims concerning Tom Hanks and his involvement in Combs' trial, Black Is Best's channel description has a disclaimer advising viewer discretion. This adds to the fact that the claims in the video are fabricated, as the channel's description states that "not all information presented may be factual or verified."

Ad

"DISCLAIMER: The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified," it reads.

As for the content of the video, Black Is Best alleged that Hanks testified about his "hidden relationship with Diddy," detailing private conversations and rituals like shared baths. The video alleged that the timeline of Tom Hanks' first meeting with Combs dated back to a 2011 Met Gala afterparty.

Ad

Additionally, according to the alleged testimony, the actor and the rapper communicated via private phone calls. The video also claimed that the two preferred staying off the grid by meeting at secluded locations and not talking via mail or text. However, it is worth noting that no credible media or news tabloid has covered such detailed information and timeline concerning Tom Hanks and Diddy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another claim from Tom Hanks' testimony was about the actor's non-s*xual baths with Combs and a 2016 incident that took place at the rapper's Malibu property. The video mentions that at the time, Sean Combs invited a tech billionaire and a few musicians for a weekend of "reflection, legacy talk, [and] journaling."

The Elvis actor's testimony of the 2016 incident in Black Is Best's video is detailed extensively. However, no mention of the actor's presence at the rapper's Malibu property or a weekend of this sort has been verified by credible sources.

Ad

Black Is Best's video is not the first time Tom Hanks has been dragged into a fake controversy concerning Diddy. Shortly after Sean Combs' arrest in 2024, a false CNN headline claimed Hanks fled to Israel after the rapper's arrest made the rounds.

However, it was debunked by multiple sources like Logically Facts and Reuters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More