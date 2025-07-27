Does Ziad Rahbani have children? Wife and all you need to know as pioneering Lebanese musician dies at 69

Renowned musician Ziad Rahbani died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 69. Throughout his career, he collaborated with various record labels and released albums such as Sahriye, Nazl El Sourour, and Bennesbeh Labokra Chou. According to Gulf News, he had a son named Assi from his marriage to Dalal Karam. The couple divorced in 2009.

As reported by L’Orient-Le Jour, the news of his passing was confirmed in a statement by Hamra-based Fouad Khoury Hospital, which revealed that Rahbani died in the morning hours due to a heart attack. The hospital's statement read, in part:

“The family was immediately informed. Fate willed that this exceptional artist, who left his mark on the history of Lebanese art, theater, and music, should leave us.”

His father, Assi Rahbani, and mother, Fairuz, whose real name is Nouhad Wadie Haddad, were also active in the music industry for many years. Ziad never had a fear of expressing his thoughts on the political scenario and received praise for his work on plays like What About Tomorrow?, Long American Movie, Speaking of Dignity and Stubborn People, and more.

The non-profit organization Live Love Beirut, located in Lebanon, paid tribute with a heartfelt Facebook post featuring several photos of Ziad Rahbani, writing that his “words will echo” forever. The caption read:

“Through art, sarcasm, and sorrow, he captured the Lebanese condition better than anybody.”

The pianist and political commentator began composing songs at a very young age and was a part of plays such as The Station and Mays al-Reem. His writing skills also received praise in plays like Sahriyah.

Ziad Rahbani had a child with Dalal Karam: Personal life and other details explained

Although the Antelias, Lebanon native was a well-known figure in the music world, Ziad Rahbani chose to keep his personal relationships out of the spotlight. As mentioned, he was previously married to Dalal Karam, and the couple tied the knot in 1979, as per Fanack.

Details about how Ziad Rahbani first met his wife remain unknown. However, their relationship drew significant attention when it was revealed that Ziad was not the biological father of Assi, the child born during their marriage.

A 2019 report by Gulf News stated that Rahbani had reportedly not seen Assi for many years following his divorce from Karam. In 2004, Ziad discovered through a DNA test that Assi was not his son. He allegedly told a Lebanese newspaper that he was considering taking the issue to court so that his son could not use his surname.

Gulf News also obtained a statement in which Ziad Rahbani shared his reaction to the time when he found the results of the DNA test. The statement reads:

“I told his mother that I don’t want this young man to carry his name. I wanted to make it very discreetly in order to spare him all these difficulties, but Dalal didn’t take any action, so I find myself today forced to start the proceedings.”

Rahbani also claimed he was unaware that a DNA test was being conducted. Still, he emphasized that Assi was not at fault, adding that both he and his son are in the same position, where they are stuck in the middle of something without doing anything at all.

Around seven years ago, Ziad Rahbani began stepping away from the limelight, though he continued to perform at different events, as per L’Orient-Le Jour.

The outlet also reported that Ziad Rahbani’s funeral is scheduled for July 28, 2025, at the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin. Family members will continue to receive condolences at the church lounge until the next day.

