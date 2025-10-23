“Evidence of her stopping bags”: Netizens react to Cardi B reportedly calling Angela Yee mid-air to stop asking Armon Wiggins’ opinion on her feuds

Cardi B has publicly addressed her frustration with radio host Angela Yee following an interview Yee conducted with YouTuber Armon Wiggins, who discussed her long-running feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. As reported by HotNewHipHop on October 23, 2025, the rapper revealed on Twitter Spaces that she personally called Yee after seeing the Way Up With Angela Yee segment. Cardi said she told the host it was disrespectful to invite someone “who doesn’t like me” to comment on her, saying&quot;Don’t have somebody that’s biased towards me… that only says negative things about me&quot;According to Cardi, Angela Yee initially denied knowing about Armon Wiggins’ alleged bias. The Bodak Yellow artist added that her issue wasn’t just about music, drama, and talked about how her children’s names were dragged into the feud.&quot;this sh*t is more than rap beef&quot;Fans have reacted to the revelation, with some saying that this was Cardi &quot;stopping bags&quot; and commending her for holding people accountable for their comments. Some even said that Angela Yee has done something similar before with K Michelle.🚬🫦HAZARD @HazardMcqueenLINKEvidence of her stopping bags 🤣🤣🤣Lexxie @slexxkayLINKI don’t blame cardi for calling ppl out , she be letting a bunch of gossip slide , fake stories ect .They play into the bullshit ! It really make you look like a OPP . smh yall bitches be disappointing frBelinda @Belinda80423035LINKAngela Yee did the same to @kmichelle and that’s why @kmichelle laid her on so eloquently on the breakfast club. That’s just messy and she still being a messy.Others have called Cardi B out for going after anyone who does not speak favorably about her.T🪽 @HauseofTLINKIdk where y’all find the time to call and curse out every person that talks about you? Like imagine crashing out damn near every time someone says something negative about your NEGATIVE behavior. The way I would be so drained…..popbarbie💋 @onikaboobssLINKMeanwhile all the blogs are on her side. She can’t stand another person being against her. Imagine Nicki calling all the blogs and radio to diss them cause most of the them are against her . She’s really what they claim Nicki is˚✿˖°⋆.ೃ࿔ @DaughterofPalmsLINKTo be fair … he definitely doesn’t only say negative things about her. She simply doesn’t like what he has to say.More about Cardi B's phone call to Angela YeeAs reported by HotNewHipHop, Cardi B’s phone call to Angela Yee is also about a larger concern about how public celebrity feuds are discussed in public forums.During her Twitter Spaces rant, Cardi reportedly said that journalists and hosts should “do [their] due diligence” before platforming voices with clear biases. The rapper also added that personal boundaries are often crossed for entertainment value.&quot;When my kids’ names are involved, you should f***ing look up what happened&quot;Cardi B with baby Kulture performs at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019, in New York City. (Image via Getty)According to HotNewHipHop, the WAP hitmaker said she directly challenged Yee to acknowledge that she was aware of Wiggins’ critical stance. The rapper also said that her issue wasn’t about silencing criticism but about avoiding discussions framed by hostility.At the time of press, there has been no reaction from Angela Yee regarding the alleged phone call.More about the feud between Cardi B and Nicki MinajCardi B and Nicki Minaj have a long, contentious history dating back to their 2018 altercation during New York Fashion Week, as reported by Cosmopolitan on September 30, 2025. Despite moments of apparent truce, both artists continue to clash publicly, often through social media intermediaries or commentary platforms.Cardi’s phone call to Angela Yee comes amid renewed tensions between her and Nicki Minaj. According to Cosmopolitan, the beef between the chart-topping rappers reignited in September 2025 after Minaj reportedly posted several since-deleted jabs on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Cardi’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama? and referencing her lyrics in a string of sarcastic rhymes. In one post, Nicki Minaj reportedly wrote “$4.99,” apparently referring to the discounted iTunes price of Cardi’s chart-topping album, before following up with parodic verses that fans interpreted as direct insults.Cardi also responded in kind, calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” and accusing her of picking unnecessary fights. In one reply, she wrote“You must’ve missed me, huh, crazy?? Now kiss my feet.&quot;Despite Cardi's alleged attempts to defuse the tension humorously, even joking about “baking ribs” while Nicki was posting, Cardi later defended her album and told Minaj to focus on peers from her own generation like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Drake, according to Cosmopolitan.Cardi B @iamcardibLINKWhy you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???Their latest online exchange drew reactions from across the rap community. Ice Spice posted a laughing emoji, while rapper JT, formerly of City Girls, took Nicki’s side, accusing Cardi B of inflating her album sales