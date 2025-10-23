  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Evidence of her stopping bags”: Netizens react to Cardi B reportedly calling Angela Yee mid-air to stop asking Armon Wiggins’ opinion on her feuds

“Evidence of her stopping bags”: Netizens react to Cardi B reportedly calling Angela Yee mid-air to stop asking Armon Wiggins’ opinion on her feuds

By Devangee
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:08 GMT
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails - Source: Getty
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Cardi B has publicly addressed her frustration with radio host Angela Yee following an interview Yee conducted with YouTuber Armon Wiggins, who discussed her long-running feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

Ad

As reported by HotNewHipHop on October 23, 2025, the rapper revealed on Twitter Spaces that she personally called Yee after seeing the Way Up With Angela Yee segment. Cardi said she told the host it was disrespectful to invite someone “who doesn’t like me” to comment on her, saying

"Don’t have somebody that’s biased towards me… that only says negative things about me"

According to Cardi, Angela Yee initially denied knowing about Armon Wiggins’ alleged bias. The Bodak Yellow artist added that her issue wasn’t just about music, drama, and talked about how her children’s names were dragged into the feud.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"this sh*t is more than rap beef"
Ad

Fans have reacted to the revelation, with some saying that this was Cardi "stopping bags" and commending her for holding people accountable for their comments. Some even said that Angela Yee has done something similar before with K Michelle.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others have called Cardi B out for going after anyone who does not speak favorably about her.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Cardi B's phone call to Angela Yee

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Cardi B’s phone call to Angela Yee is also about a larger concern about how public celebrity feuds are discussed in public forums.

During her Twitter Spaces rant, Cardi reportedly said that journalists and hosts should “do [their] due diligence” before platforming voices with clear biases. The rapper also added that personal boundaries are often crossed for entertainment value.

Ad
"When my kids’ names are involved, you should f***ing look up what happened"
Cardi B with baby Kulture performs at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019, in New York City. (Image via Getty)
Cardi B with baby Kulture performs at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

According to HotNewHipHop, the WAP hitmaker said she directly challenged Yee to acknowledge that she was aware of Wiggins’ critical stance. The rapper also said that her issue wasn’t about silencing criticism but about avoiding discussions framed by hostility.

Ad

At the time of press, there has been no reaction from Angela Yee regarding the alleged phone call.

More about the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a long, contentious history dating back to their 2018 altercation during New York Fashion Week, as reported by Cosmopolitan on September 30, 2025. Despite moments of apparent truce, both artists continue to clash publicly, often through social media intermediaries or commentary platforms.

Ad

Cardi’s phone call to Angela Yee comes amid renewed tensions between her and Nicki Minaj. According to Cosmopolitan, the beef between the chart-topping rappers reignited in September 2025 after Minaj reportedly posted several since-deleted jabs on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Cardi’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama? and referencing her lyrics in a string of sarcastic rhymes.

In one post, Nicki Minaj reportedly wrote “$4.99,” apparently referring to the discounted iTunes price of Cardi’s chart-topping album, before following up with parodic verses that fans interpreted as direct insults.

Ad

Cardi also responded in kind, calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” and accusing her of picking unnecessary fights. In one reply, she wrote

“You must’ve missed me, huh, crazy?? Now kiss my feet."

Despite Cardi's alleged attempts to defuse the tension humorously, even joking about “baking ribs” while Nicki was posting, Cardi later defended her album and told Minaj to focus on peers from her own generation like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Drake, according to Cosmopolitan.

Ad

Their latest online exchange drew reactions from across the rap community. Ice Spice posted a laughing emoji, while rapper JT, formerly of City Girls, took Nicki’s side, accusing Cardi B of inflating her album sales

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications