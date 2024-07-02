From 50 Cent to Drake: A list of celebrities who’ve reacted to Rick Ross’ viral altercation video at the Vancouver show so far

Last Sunday (June 30), Rick Ross performed a set as a headliner at the Ignite Music Festival alongside rappers like Waka Flocka Flame, S!ck!ck, and Merkules. The event was being held at the Plaza of Nations, in downtown Vancouver, Canada.

Post his performance, Rozay appeared to get involved in a physical altercation after Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, was seemingly green-lit and played at the festival.

Viral clips from the event showcase Ross and his crew being surrounded by a group of people, who appeared unhappy with Not Like Us being played in Drake's hometown.

As the song's hook played, the raging arguments turned to a full-fledged brawl after a man punches Ross, knocking a drink out of the rapper's hand. The physical altercation escalated, which resulted in one of Rozay's security guards sustaining severe injuries, after getting separated from the group.

"What's up dawg. You're in our f--king city, what's up" - yelled out one of the attackers.

A list of popular celebrities who reacted to the "Rick Ross altercation"

Clips from the event show Rick Ross getting attacked by an angry mob, before being ushered out of the event, as the violent brawl begins to get more intense.

Several rappers and celebrities like 50 Cent, DJ Akademiks, and Drake, himself, took to social media to highlight their thoughts and opinions over the viral altercation at the Ignite Music Festival. Below is a complete list of celebrities who've reacted to the Rick Ross incident online.

1) Drake

Drizzy took to social media a few hours after Rick Ross' physical altercation in Vancouver, to celebrate the country's "Dominion Day". In a series of Instagram stories posted to his official handle, the rapper lifts a cocktail to issue a toast to the entire county, before lighting up the sky with fireworks.

Although the rapper didn't directly respond to the incident, as other celebrities have, fans did find him liking several posts from meme accounts clowning Ross for allegedly "running away" from the fight.

"Happy Canada Day to everybody. Cheers man, cheers to the whole country. Our day today, sun's out, enjoy it" - Drake says in his Instagram story.

2) 50 Cent

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

50 Cent and Rick Ross have had an intense rivalry for years, going back and forth, over social media posts and publicly calling out each other online. A few hours after the physical altercation in Vancouver, 50 took to social media to clown Rozay by dubbing the altercation "The Great Escape".

He posted several clips from the incident, which includes a reaction from Rick's baby mother, Tia Kemp, where she makes fun of Ross for not fighting back.

"I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada. I want to say to everyone that brother made it home safely. I hope that [Ross] now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do when you're out in the world" - 50 Cent stated.

3) Tia Kemp

Tia Kemp (Image via Instagram/@tia_kemp2)

Rick's baby mother, Tia Kemp, took to Instagram Live where she shared her opinion of Rozay being jumped at the music festival.

Tia would then post several Instagram stories where she continued to clown the MMG CEO, while simultaneously posting screenshots that show Drake had followed her and even referred to her as his "goat," after she commented on one of his pictures.

"His fat a-- aint throwing no blows. They kicking the s--t outta his security, they f--kin his fat a-- up. I'm glad they smacked the s--t out your b---h a--" - Tia Kemp stated during her Instagram live.

4) DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks during his interview with DJ Vlad on Jun 26, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@ DJAkademiksTV2)

DJ Akademiks, known for his close affiliation with the Canadian rapper, has been consistently reposting clips from the music festival as well as taking shots at Rick Ross for supposedly running away from the fight.

His most recent post is a clip of the lyrics used in Rozay's diss track, Champagne Moments, where Ross states:

"Like his moves, but he never had a fight in school. Always ran"

5) Charleston White

Charleston White during his interview with Say Cheese! on July 1, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@ SayCheeseTV)

A few hours after the viral altercation, American comedian, Charleston White, commented on multiple social media posts where he expressed his support for Rozay and his crew.

"[Rick Ross] I'm riding with you! I ain't taking sides with no pink toes" - Charleston White commented.

6) Trick Trick

Trick Trick interviews award-winning producer Maestro Williams on The Fly Zone radio on Shade 45 (Image via YouTube/@ TRICKTRICKVIDEOS777)

American rapper and producer, Trick Trick, took to social media to express his support for Rick Ross after fans began sending him viral clips from the altercation at the Ignite Music Festival.

He issued a statement to everybody who was engaging in this discussion online, asking them to get their "minds right".

"Humans, stop sending me that video of brother Rick Ross having that situation in Canada. I don't gloat in the mishaps of no man. Don't be sending me no video of that man having a situation that he had with no Canada n----s. I support that brother, I salute that brother for being great at what he do." - Trick Trick stated.

7) Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

American actor and comedian, Marlon Wayans, appeared to comment on a viral post addressing the hip-hop community as a whole, where he seemingly used J. Cole as an example when he asked people to stray away from beefing.

Marlon even referenced Tupac and Biggie's murder when he claimed that "history repeats itself".

"I love [Drake], I love [Ross], I love [Kendrick], and I say to all my brother's there's enough for everyone to eat. Y'all all need to what [Cole] did. Walk away from the bulls--t. With peace, with love, with positivity. Life is short... even shorter if you spend your energy on breaking each other down instead of building each other up" - Marlon Wayans stated.

8) Rick Ross

Rick Ross took to social media immediately after his physical altercation to post a video of him sipping on a glass of Luc Belaire Bleu, while seated in his private jet.

In an Instagram story, that followed the festival's fight, Rozay can be seen asking his crew if they'd like to pick up some chicken wings from Wingstop, citing their lunch was being sponsored by him.

"Vancouver it was fun, till next time" - Ross captions his story.

Rick Ross played a minor role in the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef back in May, after he dropped a full-fledged diss track titled Champagne Moments in April after Drizzy called him out on the track Push Ups.

Drake would later respond to Rozay's diss track on Family Matters which was uploaded to all streaming platforms on May 4, 2024.

