Pop superstar Justin Bieber surprised fans on October 20, 2025, by debuting a clean-shaven look while attending Dijon’s concert at SOMA in San Diego with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Known for frequently switching up his style, Bieber’s fresh appearance immediately drew widespread attention from fans and media. The couple’s outing marked a rare public appearance together, further sparking excitement among fans. Bieber, 31, appeared relaxed and upbeat, matching Hailey’s understated style as they enjoyed the show.Many took to social media to comment on his dramatically different style, praising his polished look and the way it highlighted his sharp features.Vidhi @VidhiculousLINKbro he became 22 againNart 🍮🦫 @folklorkimer736LINKwe are so back he looks good!!petting zoo 🎧 @flatlinefangirlLINKHIS BEAUTIFUL FACEMany fans are calling it Justin Bieber's comeback era, with some people hoping for new music featuring this fresh look.amanda @habitualmbLINKwelcome back buzztin! HE LOOKS SO GOODBIEBERCHELLA 2026 🏟️ @PRlNCEOFPOPSTANLINKI love when he remembers he is THE Justin BieberBrandon Gagné @brandonrajeuytbLINKI WANT A NEW JB MUSIC VIDEO WITHOUT BEARDThis outing follows a period of renewed public engagement from the singer, who has recently been active both online and in live appearances, signaling a new creative chapter in his career.More about Justin Bieber's fresh look and streaming eraJust days before debuting his new look, Justin Bieber announced his latest venture into livestreaming, revealing plans to stream “pretty much every day” on Twitch as he prepares to headline Coachella 2026, as reported by Entertainment Weekly on October 24, 2025. Speaking during a live session on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, the Peaches singer reportedly told fans, &quot;This is our space for the next few months… I’m gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella&quot;Justin Bieber’s Twitch streams have reportedly offered fans a peek into his creative routine, including casual moments like shooting basketball, skateboarding, and rehearsing with friends. His return to consistent fan engagement echoes his early YouTube days, where he first gained fame at age 12.Justin Bieber at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 (Image via Getty) Reports suggest that the Canadian popstar will earn around $10 million for his 2026 Coachella headline performance, a record payday for the Indio festival, which will run April 10- 12 and 17- 19, 2026.The upcoming Coachella lineup also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, The Strokes, Devo, Moby, and Iggy Pop, among others. Justin Bieber’s participation marks a major live return following the birth of his and Hailey’s son, Jack Blues, on August 22, 2024.Before his San Diego outing, Justin Bieber was spotted supporting emerging Nigerian-British artist Odeal at his sold-out Los Angeles show at The Roxy on October 14, 2025, as reported by Billboard on October 24, 2025. In footage from Odeal’s tour vlog, The Shows That Saved Me, Bieber is heard praising the performer’s style and stage presence, saying, &quot;Your swag is undeniably just the swaggiest, most swaggiest man alive, bro.&quot;The two musicians were reportedly seen hanging out backstage, where Odeal played an unreleased track that the singer riffed along to. Bieber later told him, &quot;Y’all don’t understand how much inspiration you just brought in here. I really look up to you and admire you, bro.&quot;According to Billboard, the moment showed the popstar's continued engagement with younger artists - something he's shown before as well, having shared Odeal’s 2024 single Blame U across his social media earlier this year.With Bieber now balancing family life, creative mentorship, and preparations for one of music’s biggest stages, his latest clean-shaven look seems to mark more than a style choice- it may be a refreshed, focused chapter for the pop icon.