  "I do like to joke around": Jennifer Lopez responds to claim that she fired dancers over their astrological signs

By Devangee
Modified Oct 16, 2025 06:24 GMT
Jennifer Lopez perform in Istanbul - Source: Getty
Jennifer Lopez perform in Istanbul (Image via Getty)

Jennifer Lopez has finally addressed a long-running internet rumor that she once dismissed dancers from an audition because of their zodiac signs. During a recent appearance on the show Watch What Happens Live!, the singer and actress clarified comments made years earlier by Glee alum Heather Morris, who claimed Lopez rejected Virgos during tryouts for one of her tours.

"I do like to joke around. I had an issue with a Virgo, and I was like, ‘If anybody’s a Virgo here, get out!’ But I didn’t mean it."

She added that the remark was said playfully, not as an actual audition rule.

"I’m sure they knew I was joking, or maybe they felt I wasn’t. I was absolutely joking"
More about Heather Morris' allegations against Jennifer Lopez

The contoversy over Jennifer Lopez's zodiac-inspired firing first started in August 2022, when actress Heather Morris talked about the alleged firing on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast, saying,

"Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours. She walks in the room and she said, 'Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?'"
According to the Billboard report from August 25, 2022, Heather Morris claimed that after several dancers raised their hands, Lopez thanked them and dismissed them from the audition after a full day of unpaid rehearsals. Morris admitted she hadn’t personally witnessed the moment, describing the account as “hearsay but true” because multiple people had shared similar stories.

"This is hearsay but true. When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, 'Oh, that happened.'"
The actress also noted she might have “botched” some details, possibly mixing up the astrological sign involved, but maintained that Jennifer Lopez preferred a bit of chaos, while Virgos “like things planned and neat.”

According to Billboard, the claim quickly went viral, sparking memes and astrology-based jokes online that have lingered ever since.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her humor and career choices

Jennifer Lopez’s clarification comes amid a busy media run, including a recent interview with Howard Stern at SiriusXM where she revisited another moment she now views differently-turning down a major movie role.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the 56-year-old performer revealed she passed on the lead in Adrian Lyne’s 2002 thriller Unfaithful, the part that later earned Diane Lane a best actress Oscar nomination. “The script wasn’t good,” Lopez said, adding that she now regrets the decision.

"It’s funny. It haunts me. It haunts me a little bit. It’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I didn’t even know what the hell was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time."
Jennifer Lopez 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Lopez also revealed she was juggling multiple projects at the time Unfaithful was offered to, including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, as reported The Hollywood Reporter, on October 15, 2025.

Despite the missed opportunity, Jennifer Lopez’s career remains strong. Her upcoming role in Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman has already attracted early Oscar buzz, positioning her for what could be her first major Academy Award recognition.

