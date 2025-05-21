Is Bruce Springsteen and James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' image real? Viral 'Thunder Road' duet claims debunked 

Recently, a rumor surfaced online that American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bruce Springsteen joined English comedian and TV host James Corden for a rendition of his iconic song, Thunder Road, on the latter’s Carpool Karaoke series.

The claim was first uploaded on Facebook by the Inspire Magazine account on May 18, 2025. It comprised multiple images of the duo inside a car and was accompanied by a lengthy caption that read:

“‘It’s The Most Emotional Carpool Karaoke Ever!’ In A Shocking Twist That No One Saw Coming, Music Icon Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Joined James Corden for a Heart-Stopping Rendition Of ‘Thunder Road’ — And What Happened Next Sent Shockwaves Through the Industry.”

It continued:

“Set Inside a Classic Mustang Under The New Jersey Moonlight, This Emotional Duet Wasn’t Just a Performance — It Was a Cinematic Masterpiece of Pure Soul and Nostalgia.”

The Facebook post garnered traction and amassed over 11K reactions at the time of writing. However, the now-viral claim is fake. Bruce Springsteen and James Corden did not film a Carpool Karaoke episode together recently. In fact, there has been no recorded episode of the reality talk show since 2023.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series ran between 2017 and 2023 for five seasons, as a segment of the late-night show titled The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Furthermore, the Google search engine did not reveal the existence of such an episode, nor has any major media outlet reported on the same. The Inspire Magazine Facebook post also did not provide any credible source or evidence to support their claim.

Bruce Springsteen did not appear in a Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden

The now-debunked Inspire Magazine Facebook post was accompanied by an affiliated blog post called primedailys.com. It added insider reactions to the fake claim.

“‘James Wasn’t a Comedian That Night,’ One Insider Revealed. ‘He Was a Fan. And Bruce Looked at Him Like a Proud Father. The Room Fell Completely Silent,’” it stated.

The blog post went on:

“As Their Voices Merged in the Song’s Climactic Finale — Springsteen Roaring with Raw Power, Corden Offering Soft, Tearful Harmony — Even the Crew Reportedly Broke Down in Tears. Viewers Are Already Calling It the Carpool Karaoke That Might Break the Internet...”

However, later in the article, they stepped away from their initial claim that the Thunder Road duet was performed during Carpool Karaoke. Instead, it alleged that the TV host and musician appeared on the former's The Late Late Show, calling it “one of the most moving moments in the show’s history.”

However, that too has turned out to be fabricated. The Late Late Show with James Corden, which ran between 2015 and 2023 on CBS, was not renewed, nor did it ever have Bruce Springsteen as a guest.

Other insider and fan reactions mentioned in the blog post also did not reveal a credible standing. However, it ended with the sentence, “Whether it’s a real, unreleased gem or just a beautiful rumor, the thought of this duet is giving every Boss fan chills,” which indicated that the latest rumor should be taken with a grain of salt.

Notably, Springsteen appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022, where he discussed the lyrics of his 1975 song Thunder Road, which was part of the album Born to Run.

Meanwhile, Carpool Karaoke: The Series was last shot in April 2023 and had British music icon Adele as the guest on the finale.

The Instagram account @pinkcadillacmusic and the Facebook accounts News MOI and J.S. BACH also shared the recent rumor about Bruce Springsteen and James Corden. But none of them had any factual basis and were instead recreations of the Inspire Magazine rumor.

James Corden's previous Emmy win stalled Bruce Springsteen's EGOT status

EGOT refers to Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony and denotes winning all four of the major entertainment awards. In September 2019, James Corden was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) for the Carpool Karaoke episode with Paul McCartney, live from Liverpool.

However, Corden’s feat snubbed Bruce Springsteen of the EGOT status, whose Netflix special Springsteen on Broadway was also up for the award in the same category. The E Street Band member has ever since been awaiting an Emmy.

He has previously won an Oscar in 1994 for Streets of Philadelphia and received an honorary Tony in 2017 for Springsteen on Broadway. The Western Stars singer also has over 20 Grammy wins.

Lately, Bruce Springsteen has been in the news for his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump and his current administration during his Manchester concerts last week. The shows were part of his ongoing ‘Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour.’ The POTUS also responded with condemnation of the musician via Truth Social.

Meanwhile, James Corden attended the BAFTA Awards on Sunday and is seemingly interested in politics, such as running for the mayor of London in 2028, as per Daily Mail Online.

Neither Bruce Springsteen nor James Corden has addressed the latest viral rumor yet.

