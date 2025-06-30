Is the post of Rick Ross mocking Drake with fake abs real? Viral tweet sparks wild reactions online 

Recently, a rumor circulated online that Rick Ross threw shade at Drake by posting pictures of fake abs on his Instagram. The claim first appeared on the Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) account on the social media platform X, on June 30, 2025.

“Rick Ross clowns Drake on IG: ‘Found yo abs @champagnepapi’,” Daily Noud’s caption read.

The post was accompanied by an alleged screenshot of Ross’ Instagram, featuring images of bread rolls in place of abs.

Daily Noud’s post amassed over 3.5 million views. However, the now-viral tweet is fake. @DailyNoud is known for uploading satirical and fabricated content, seemingly for the sake of virality and sensationalism. The account’s bio also comes with a disclaimer reading:

“#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud.”

Additionally, Rick Ross’ Instagram did not reveal any such post directed at Drake.

Regardless, Daily Noud’s fake tweet sparked wild reactions from netizens.

“I wanted this to be real so badly,” a user wrote.

“This troll sesh in my feed rn…” another user wrote.

“This is never getting old,” a fan wrote.

“This is the best one I've seen so far,” wrote another.

Neither Rick Ross nor Drake has commented on the latest rumor.

Exploring Rick Ross’ feud with Drake

In March 2024, Drake invited Rick Ross’ ex, Cristina Mackey, to one of his shows. This reportedly resulted in a fallout between the two rappers, as Rozay unfollowed Drizzy on social media.

The following month, the Toronto artist name-dropped Ross in his Kendrick Lamar diss track, Push Ups. This further fuelled their beef, and Rick responded with his number, Champagne Moments, where he called Drake, “BBL Drizzy” and “white boy,” and mocked him for seemingly getting a nose job.

Later, in June 2024, Rozay got jumped by concertgoers in Vancouver, Canada, after ending his set at the Ignite Music Festival with Kendrick’s diss track, Not Like Us, which was directed at Drizzy. According to a Page Six report from the time, the confrontation was initially verbal but soon took a physical turn after Ross and his crew refused to stop playing K-Dot’s track.

At the time, Drake liked the original Instagram post that shared a video of the incident, captioned, “Y’all already know this @champagnepapi city.” Meanwhile, Rick Ross shared his own post the morning after, standing in front of a private plane. It was captioned, “Vancouver, it was fun, till next time.” Subsequently, he also posted Stories where he refuted being jumped by Drake fans at his show.

Last year, during his appearance on the Caresha Please podcast with Yung Miami, Rozay reflected on his beef with Drake.

“He mentioned my name, and that’s a no-no. Don’t do that, especially when it ain’t about no real sh*t. But when you do that, OK then: this is how we gonna play,” the Clarksdale rapper stated.

He added:

“I can wake up every day and say ‘BBL Drizzy’ or some old sh*t, while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that sh*t, looking at the birds fly off. That sh*t easy for me. I don’t know. It depends on how I feel. I ain’t losing no sleep over none of that.”

In May 2025, Rick Ross joined Bootleg Kev for an interview and shared that his feud with Drake was “real” but not “really deep.” The Hustlin’ rapper also mentioned he was open to burying the hatchet with 6 God.

“You never know. If a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. That go for any of these young n***as out here … Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you,” he joked.

Ross also dismissed that his and Drake’s beef originated out of the latter’s treatment of French Montana, adding Kendrick and Drizzy’s rap battle was “necessary” for the industry. As for French Montana, he abruptly exited the Sited with Rah Ali podcast last week after he was asked about Drake and Rick’s feud.

Rick Ross and Drake have previously shared a cordial friendship. The duo even collaborated on a few projects, including DJ Khaled’s song, I’m On One (featuring Lil Wayne) and Rozay’s tracks, Lemon Pepper Freestyle and Money in the Grave.

