"Damn tossed her the headphones too" – Fans react as French Montana walks out of interview after being asked about Drake and Rick Ross

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, became viral after a video showing him walking out midway through an interview circulated online.

The Pop That hitmaker was speaking with Onsite founder Rah Ali on her self-titled podcast, Sited with Rah Ali, earlier this week, when the host asked him,

“What’s the status of things with [Rick] Ross and Drake?”

Instead of responding, French Montana excused himself, saying he double-parked outside the studio. He opened his headphones, tossed them to Rah Ali, asking her to “hold this, catch it!”

“Touch that. I’ll be right back. I think I double-parked my car outside,” the rapper said as he exited the set with his bodyguard following him.

According to the viral video, French Montana never came back to finish the show. A message also appeared towards the end, which read, “… Our cameras kept rolling behind the scenes until we were asked to stop…”

In the wake of Montana’s abrupt exit, social media users have been sharing diverse reactions. For instance, X user @DCD_2 commented on the Drake fanpage Viral Drake’s (@viraldrizzy) repost of the viral clip.

“Damn tossed her the headphones too lol,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.

“I wonder did he tell her not to ask him about that sh*t,” a person wrote.

“Came to the interview not to be interviewed,” another person wrote.

“Drake’s the real boogeyman fr. Mfs get scared whenever his name is mentioned,” a fan wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“Bro said touchdown,” another fan wrote.

“Damn he like ‘those my guys’ lmao,” an individual wrote.

“If only they all had acted with the same common sense,” wrote another.

So far, French Montana hasn’t explained his sudden departure. Drake and Rick Ross have also not addressed the matter, as of writing.

Drake and French Montana at Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate - Source: Getty

More about French Montana’s recent exit from the Onsite podcast and his relationship with Drake and Rick Ross

On June 25, 2025, Page Six published an exclusive article titled, “French Montana abruptly ends interview over Drake and Rick Ross question.” According to an insider, the Hard Life rapper’s interview began smoothly as they navigated through different topics, including his career growth and recent performance at the opening ceremony of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

Things took a turn when French Montana, 40, was asked about his love life. He replied, “I’ll skip that. I just want to keep my private life my private life.” A source told Page Six that he seemed irritated and eventually walked out when asked about the feud between his friends Rick Ross and Drake.

The insider added that Onsite! Media’s cameras were still filming, but had to stop when Montana told them to stop following him.

French Montana’s 2013 single Pop That featured both Drake and Rick Ross. The song appeared in his debut album, Excuse My French, and also had a special appearance from Lil Wayne. It peaked at the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Complex, Montana has walked out of an interview before. For instance, in April 2025, he abruptly moved on without answering a question about Sean “Diddy” Combs, and could only be heard saying, “Come on, man” from behind the camera. It was posted by a TikTok user in what appeared to be an airport

In brief, exploring Drake's beef with Rick Ross

Since last year, Drake has been beefing with several rap artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross. In late June 2024, things went out of hand when Ross got jumped by concertgoers in Vancouver after playing K-Dot’s diss track Not Like Us at the end of his show during the Ignite Music Festival.

According to Page Six’s report from that time, over a dozen men seemingly ambushed Rick and his crew, as heated words were exchanged on both sides. Subsequently, there was a physical altercation.

The original video, captioned “Y’all already know this @champagnepapi city,” was posted on Instagram and earned a like from Drake. As for Rick Ross, he posted a photo of himself the next morning, standing in front of his private plane. The Instagram Story was captioned, “Vancouver, it was fun, till next time.”

Drake and Rick Ross had been personal and professional friends for a long time, until March 2024, when the former reportedly invited the latter’s ex, Cristina Mackey, to one of his shows. This allegedly led to a fallout between the two hip-hop artists, with Ross unfollowing Drizzy on social media.

Additionally, Rick joined Kendrick Lamar’s side during the infamous rap battle, while releasing his diss tracks against the Toronto rapper, including Champagne Moments, where he called Drake “BBL Drizzy,” accusing him of getting a nose job. Drake also threw shade at Rozay with the track, Push Ups.

