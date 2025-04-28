"Is that how he rose to the top?" – Lord Jamar connects Kanye's rise to popularity with the revelation about the rapper's cousin

Rapper, DJ, record producer, and podcaster Lord Jamar opened up about Kanye West’s “cousin” revelation during his latest appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, uploaded on YouTube on April 27, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article has references to incest. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jamar was asked about the Donda maker’s April 21 tweet where he wrote, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d**k till I was 14.” In response, the Brand Nubian founder stated it was like an “alcohol anonymous” announcement.

“By the time you were 14, y’all are what you are, you like what you like. My question is, did he go cold turkey when he stopped with his cousin? … Or did he move on to other people? That’s what you gotta ask,” he stated.

Jamar continued, “I don’t see the motherf**ker just going cold turkey after that. Is this how he rose to the top? Like, is this how he became a billionaire? Because I feel like in order to get to a certain level, you got to be with the sh*ts, somehow.”

The industry insider explained that the “sh*ts” might be made up of various things, but when you become super successful like Kanye, “they’re all bad,” and even if the industry didn’t make him do “all of them,” he had to do at least “one.”

Exploring further Lord Jamar’s latest remarks about Kanye

During his recent conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Lord Jamar shared that just when the world thought that Kanye couldn't say anything “more shocking,” he came and proved everyone wrong.

Jamar, whose real name is Lorenzo Dechalus, claimed that Kanye appeared to be the “aggressor in the situation.” He explained that Ye’s entire tweet was about how he showed his younger cousin “dirty magazines” when the latter was only six years old, and then they seemingly acted out what they saw.

Lord Jamar noted that before his revelation about having an alleged incestuous relationship with his male relative, Ye had claimed his mother is reportedly a “lesbian.”

“He didn’t even let that live, and he came back with this one, the most crazy one of all,” Jamar added.

The hip-hop artist shared that a teenager often knows what they like, and Kanye, too, must have known what he preferred, and whether or not he was interested in men.

Lord Jamar explained that the industry was such that if they somehow found out that Kanye was engaging in alleged same-s*x relations when he was 14, they would make him do it at 24, 34, and 44.

Dechalus praised the fact that Kanye didn’t attack others in the concerned tweet, but his “own self,” adding he had no reason to do that as his cousin was already in jail, for allegedly murdering a “pregnant lady.”

However, Lord Jamar cited that Ye might have been trying to “f**k up” his cousin some more, who probably was trying to get some clout off his name. But if the cousin was one of those “h*mo thugs” who were already continuing with the “same sh*ts,” then he didn’t care about the latest revelation.

Elsewhere, Jamar stated that a song connected with Kanye’s post added to the shock factor and the suspicions about a “lot of these new school rappers” such as Kanye were now “coming to the surface” and turning out to be “true.”

When the host said that Ye’s tweet hinted that he might be “gay,” Lord Jamar agreed, and added that even if he was “bis*xual,” that was another word for “gay and greedy.”

He also mentioned that when a man consummates with another man, he’s “super gay,” and there’s “no coming back” from that, as he is in the “land of no return.”

The 56-year-old Bronx native said that, according to Ye’s revelations, even if he stopped having alleged incestuous relations with his cousin, thinking he’s family, he might have taken it “outside the family” and continued with other men.

Lord Jamar wrapped up by saying that the Yeezy founder might have posted about his alleged experiences to get some “sympathy” and try to get people back on his side, after facing several controversies over the years.

He added it was Kanye’s “strategy” to convince people that his “lashing out” on social media, interviews, and livestreams was because he couldn’t be his “true self” for so long.

Kanye West's tweet about his cousin. (Image via X)

On April 21, 2025, West dropped the music video for his brand-new song Cousins via X. The 2-minute and 17-second video was accompanied by a caption that read:

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore."

Kanye added that it was perhaps his “fault” and a “self-centered mess” as he showed the magazines to his cousin when he was only six, and then they “acted out” what they saw. He mentioned that he found them on top of his mother’s closet and were different from his father’s Playboy magazines.

Industry insiders such as 50 Cent, Cam’ron, Mase, and Jeffree Star have reacted to the revelation.

