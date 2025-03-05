A$AP Rocky channels 101 Dalmatians' Cruella de Vil on set of new photo shoot in New York

A$AP Rocky has resumed his creative duties just weeks after he was acquitted of two firearm assault charges, this time channelling Cruella de Vil on the set of a new photo shoot. The rapper's sartorial choices during his recent photo shoot in Harlem, New York, on March 4 piqued interest after he seemingly chose the 101 Dalmatians' antagonist as his inspiration.

Pictures taken from the set showed A$AP Rocky dressed in a black polka-dotted white coat, red blazer, black-and-white polka-dotted pants and white sneakers. The outfit was accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a black tie over a white dress shirt.

According to The Daily Mail, A$AP Rocky also had two Dalmatians by his side during the shoot, periodically playing with the dogs between takes. The shoot is reportedly for a new Vogue spread.

A$AP Rocky was recently named Ray Bans' creative director

A$AP Rocky was named Ray Bans' first-ever creative director merely three days after he was found not guilty during his trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli in 2021. The not guilty verdict was announced on February 18, 2025, with footage taken at court showing the rapper leaping into his partner Rihanna's arms after the judge announced the ruling.

During his interview with GQ on February 28, 2025, A$AP Rocky explained why he gravitated towards sunglasses, saying he liked the thought of them. He continued:

"I like the thought of sunglasses. I like the thought of being so stoned or so drunk or so high that nobody fucking knows what's going on. I like the thought of being in a boring-ass meeting and you're sleeping, but they don't even know you're asleep. You know what I mean? We've all been there before. Have you ever been on a boring date and just had your Ray-Bans on? [Makes snoring noise.] Check, please! Just joking, just joking."

Elsewhere in the interview, A$AP Rocky added that he felt blessed to be enjoying his freedom after his verdict. He also gave an update about his upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, assuring fans that it was almost done and he was in the "mixing and mastering realm."

A$AP Rocky also claimed that fans were "starving" for good music, citing other artists like Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill and Rihanna, who take their time to produce "timeless pieces, projects and bodies of work."

"I think more so those particular people have a fan base that is like realistically starving. And the truth of the matter is they need to be fed, and I’m tired of saying that the plate is almost ready. It's hot y'all! It's hot! The chef is cooking. But here we are. I just want to bring it out. A whole gourmet meal. The whole course," Rocky added.

Rihanna recently confirmed that her ninth album is underway during an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar in February 2025. This will be the singer's new album in almost a decade since she released her 2016 album Anti, however, it is unclear when the project, dubbed R9, will be released.

In other news, A$AP Rocky was announced as co-chair for the upcoming Met Gala, scheduled for the first Monday in May, along with Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour.

According to a February Instagram post by Vogue Magazine, this year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" which will reportedly explore "the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy."

The annual charity fashion event will reportedly introduce a dress code this year, titled "Tailored for You,” which is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.”

