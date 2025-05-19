"A PEAK NERD BEHAVIOUR" — Fans react as BTS' Jin performs Don't Say You Love Me at Japanese Nintendo theme park

On May 19, 2025,@TBSCDTV announced BTS' Jin's performance of his latest single, Don't Say You Love Me, from his second solo album, Echo, on Japan's CDTV. For those unversed, CDTV, or Count Down TV, is a Japanese late-night music show that has aired on TBS since 1993.

The program is shown weekly and features a Japanese music video hit chart countdown with live performances from musicians and musical updates. The show is hosted by three animated characters.

Jin performed his lead single from the album at Universal Studios, Japan, with a backdrop of Super Nintendo World. In the pre-performance interview, the BTS member expressed his love for Mario and stated, as translated by X account @btsmemeories,

"Well, I love amusement parks, so I requested Universal Studios Japan, especially because I've loved Super Mario since I was really young, like five or six years old. I made the request, and I'm really grateful they listened. Thank you."

Fans took to the internet to talk about the performance as well as the fulfillment of the Epiphany singer's childhood dream. One fan called this "nerd behaviour."

"A PEAK NERD BEHAVIOUR," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they praised his influence and admired him for engaging in activities he loved.

"The power Jin holds to be able to shut down the Super Nintendo World of Universal Studios Japan?? Like that place is always crazy busy at all times," commented another fan on X.

"oh man the people who guessed he may head over to all the theme parks near each tour stop were possibly right," reacted a fan.

"I love this man who will do what makes him happy. Imagine "Dont say you love me" with Super Mario world as ur backdrop. Kim Seokjin you keep doing you! Its beautiful to behold," remarked another fan.

More fan comments wanted to know whether he enjoyed the theme park and bought souvenirs and merchandise.

"Did he get to enjoy the theme park after? I must know this," wrote another fan on X.

"he's so cute singing the heartbreak anthem in a theme park," added another fan.

"So happy for Seokjinie. hope he gets to ride the rides there too and buy souvenirs and merch. our Super Mario boy," said a fan on X.

More about BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo, and its lead single, Don't Say You Love Me

The BTS vocalist's second EP, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025, via BIG HIT Music. The album consists of seven songs, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me.

According to the official release notice on Weverse, the album conveys universal experiences and emotions through the singer's unique perspective. It further states,

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

The album is described as "orchestral Brit rock, jangly pop-punk, wishful country and alternative ballad" by Clash magazine. Its lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, is an ironic song about a couple who are unable to break apart despite the decline of their relationship, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on May 16, 2025.

The music video for the single features actress Shin Se-kyung. Jin described, as reported by the same publication, working with her as an "awkward and nervous interaction" due to it being their first time collaborating. However, he went on to add,

“But I’m very thankful for Shin’s great acting. If you look closely, you’ll see me being tense.”

In other news, Don’t Say You Love Me topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 61 different regions, including France and Japan, as reported by Nocut News on May 17, 2025.

