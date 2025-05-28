Arson investigator claims partial female DNA profile was found inside Kid Cudi's Porsche that was allegedly torched by Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial resumed on May 27 after a break. On Wednesday, May 28, the court continued to hear testimonies from witnesses, one of whom was an arson investigator, Lance Jimenez, according to The Washington Post.

Ad

According to the BBC, in the second week of the rapper's trial, Kid Cudi testified in court and said that he believed Diddy orchestrated the burning of his Porsche with a Molotov cocktail after he found out about his and Ventura's relationship. Today, Lance appeared in court and shared investigative details about this incident.

As per ABC News, in his testimony, Jimenez said that a partial female DNA profile was found on the Molotov cocktail bottle discovered in Kid Cudi's car while investigating. However, he added that he couldn't conclude anything from it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CNN, Judge Arun Subramanian qualified Lance Jimenez to be a fire cause and origin determination expert. Jimenez has worked with the LA Fire Department since 2003.

Also read: Suge Knight says Diddy's ex-assistant Capricorn Clark felt "helpless" after she was threatened for previously working for him

What more did the arson investigator say in his testimony in Diddy's trial?

As per ABC News, arson investigator Lance Jimenez told the jury that on January 9, 2012, he visited Kid Cudi's house to investigate the burned Porsche. He said that the car was targeted specifically because it was parked in the driveway and not easily visible. He also recalled what he found in the car.

Ad

"There was a bottle on the front seat and there was a cloth handkerchief on the center console that was burned,” he said, as per the outlet.

The Washington Post reported that Jimenez also found a lighter near the driver's side. The jury was shown the images of the damaged car and a black glove found on the back seat of the car, which the investigator did not submit for forensics, as Cudi had reportedly said it was his driving glove.

Ad

As per CNN, further in his testimony, Jimenez told the court that he had tried to contact Cassie Ventura and Capricorn Clark after the fire incident. However, his attempts remained unsuccessful. He shared that he had also tried to reach Ventura through her family members.

Also read: LAPD officer who responded to Diddy's alleged break-in at Kid Cudi's house claims gun was not mentioned in police report

Diddy's defense team asks to strike down Porsche fire incident from Kid Cudi's testimony

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, rapper Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, testified in the court in week two of Diddy's trial. In his testimony, Cudi told about how Combs broke into his house after finding out about Ventura's affair with him, as per the BBC.

According to People magazine, apart from the house break-in, Cudi also shared how he received a call from his dog watcher informing him about the car fire.

Ad

"The top of my Porsche was cut open and that's where they inserted the Molotov cocktail," Kid Cudi testified.

Kid Cudi expressed his belief that Combs was responsible for the incident. However, when Kid Cudi asked Combs about this incident in a face-to-face meeting, he denied knowing anything about it. Nonetheless, Cudi said that he believed this was done by Combs, as reported by the BBC.

Ad

According to a May 26 report by People magazine, Diddy's legal team had been asking the court to strike down this part from Kid Cudi's testimony.

"[A] witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement," the defense claimed.

The aforementioned article also reported that Combs' team called Kid Cudi's testimony "mere speculation" and said that it posed "significant dangers of unfair prejudice."

Ad

On Day 10, former PA of Combs, Capricorn Clark, made several claims in her testimony. Many more witness testimonies are expected in the federal charges trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More