Azealia Banks claims Nicki Minaj "does not like Sabrina Carpenter" and only "fishing for a collab" referring to her Vogue Italia interview

On May 27, 2025, Azealia Banks criticized Nicki Minaj on X after Minaj named Sabrina Carpenter as a favorite new artist in a Vogue Italia interview. Banks called it "embarrassing" and claimed Minaj didn’t actually like Carpenter, saying she only mentioned her to try and get a collaboration.

"Nicki does not like Sabrina carpenter LOL, she is fishing for a collab and that is honestly so embarrassing. You’re f**king Nicki Minaj sis, There’s no way in hell you’re gagging over Sabrina carpenter - she is not Sasha Keable. Please give us a Gaga collab before u start begging to be acknowledged by these random little white chix."

In follow-up posts, Banks expressed her disbelief that Minaj really listens to Sabrina Carpenter, asking the rapper to collaborate with Pink Patheress before "gagging on these white girls."

"Collab with Pink Pantheress before u start gagging on these white girls. Please," Banks wrote.

Azealia Banks had previously claimed that the music industry was allegedly prepping Sabrina Carpenter as a replacement for Taylor Swift in an X post in June 2024. Additionally, in another X post in August 2024, she had dubbed Carpenter's Grammy-winning hit song Espresso a throwaway Doja Cat song, calling the track a "water version of something from Hot Pink," which is Doja's 2019 album.

Nicki Minaj called Sabrina Carpenter a "breath of fresh air"

Nicki Minaj was recently interviewed by Vogue Italia, where she spoke about her music, her fanbase, and new artists. During the interview, Minaj was asked how she felt about the challenges that up-and-coming artists faced due to social media, to which she replied, "A superstar is a superstar."

She also continued that some new artists did not realize how important a record label is, adding that so much work is done behind the scenes for their success. Minaj also named Sabrina Carpenter as one of her new favorite artists, calling the pop star a "breath of fresh air."

“Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng,” Minaj said.

Sabrina Carpenter and Nicki Minaj have not worked together as of this article. However, Carpenter once gave Minaj a shoutout during her race against Travis Scott after their respective albums, Short n Sweet and Days Before Rodeo, competed for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts in August 2024, which the pop singer ultimately won.

In an X post at the time, Carpenter dedicated the race to Minaj, writing,

“This one’s for Nicki."

For context, the situation reportedly mirrored the race between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott in 2018, when Scott's Astroworld took the No. 1 spot against Minaj's Queen.

In other news, Nicki Minaj revealed during her Vogue Italia interview that she was not looking to rush her next album, adding that she wanted her upcoming record "to mean something" for both her and her fans. The rapper's last LP was Pink Friday 2, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 following its release in December 2023.

