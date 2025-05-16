BLACKPINK's Jennie, Stray Kids, & more bag nods at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Complete K-pop nominations list

On May 15, 2025, nominations for the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were announced. K-pop stars received some significant nominations for this year's event.

This year, Stray Kids, TWICE, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé bagged nominations at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where Rosé and Stray Kids each received two nominations.

TWICE and Stray Kids earned nominations for Top Music Group alongside blink-182, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, and Linkin Park. Rosé secured two nominations: Top Music Collaboration for her song APT. with Bruno Mars and Favorite Female Breakout Artist.

Two of Rosé's bandmates, Lisa and Jennie, are also nominated for Favourite Female Breakout Artist, along with Addison Rae, Chappell Roan, Doechii, GloRilla, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Stray Kids have been nominated from Asia as the Favorite Global Star alongside Tyla from Africa, Kid Laroi from Australia, David Guetta from Europe, Shakira from Latin America, and Ed Sheeran from the UK.

For those unversed, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, also known as KCAs or Kids' Choice, is an annual awards ceremony produced by Nickelodeon. They are usually held on Saturday nights in March or early April. The show aims to honor the biggest names in television, music, film, and sports, who are voted on by viewers worldwide of Nickelodeon networks.

The winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine, which is an outline of the network's logo from the 1984-2009 era.

More about 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards K-pop nominees and their accolades

Stray Kids, nominated for Top Music Group and Favorite Global Star from Asia at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, consists of eight members, namely Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They debuted in 2018 via JYP Entertainment.

The group has won several awards, including two Billboard Awards, six Daesangs, MTV VMAs, and an iHeartRadio Music Award. They were recently named by Forbes in their Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 List, as reported by Chosun Biz on May 16, 2025.

TWICE, who have also bagged a nomination for Top Music Group, consists of nine members and debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. The group made history with their 2021 EP, Taste of Love, which charted at the top of the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. They were also awarded Breakthrough Artist at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, marking the first time a female K-pop group was recognized with this honour.

Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK recently launched their solo careers with the release of chart-topping albums. The lead single from Rosé's debut solo album, Rosie, titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars, achieved phenomenal success. The single spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lisa, on the other hand, released her solo album, Alter Ego, in February 2025, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 charts. She recently gave her first solo performance at Coachella 2025.

Jennie, who is also nominated for Favorite Female Breakout Artist at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, released her solo album, Ruby, in March 2025. All her singles from the album peaked in the top 30 of the Billboard Global 200 and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be aired on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be hosted by Tyla.

