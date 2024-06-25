"Bro aint even been gone a day" — Internet reacts to 23KayB taking photos with gun in front of Holiday Inn after Foolio was killed

Rapper 23KayB was spotted taking photos with a gun in front of the Holiday Inn, where Julio Foolio was shot dead on Sunday, June 23, and the internet was quick to react to his gesture on Instagram.

KayB shared his picture in front of the Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida, on his Instagram account on June 24, a day after Foolio's death. One user laughed at Kay B's photo, pointing out that it's nasty to share the image with it; it's barely been a day since Julio was killed, along with laughing emojis. The comment said:

"bro aint even been gone a day this nasty work😂."

A user's comment under 23KayB's post (Image via Instagram/@23kayb)

Other users joined it, with many calling KayB a clout chaser while others took digs at him and asked who he was. Some of the reactions are given below:

Rapper Foolio was shot dead in the parking lot outside of Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, between 4:30 and 5 a.m. while celebrating his 26th birthday. The police have yet to reveal details about possible suspects. Three other people were reportedly injured with Julio, but only the rapper succumbed to his injuries.

Details about rapper Julio Foolio's shooting in Florida explored

Rapper Julio Foolio, originally named Charles Jones, was reportedly celebrating his 26th birthday in an Airbnb in Tampa, Florida, the night before he was shot on Sunday, June 23. He shared some footage and images from the celebrations during a pool party on Instagram stories and X from the night before (June 22, Saturday).

Hours before his death, he thanked his followers for sending their birthday wishes on X. One of his final posts on X said:

"God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday 🥳🤞✊💕 appreciate all the birthday wishes so far."

Later at night, Foolio took to his Instagram story to suggest that the police had "shut them out" and "kicked them out" of their AirBNB for allegedly violating property rules by "exceeding occupancy limits." Jones's lawyer, Lewis Fusco, declared the same in his official statement:

"Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed."

As per Fusco's statement, Foolio left the AirBNB on Saturday night and shifted to the Holiday Inn located nearby. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the rapper was reportedly shot in the parking lot in front of the inn.

He was reportedly accompanied by a few others at the time of the shooting, and three others were reportedly injured. However, only Foolio died due to the gunshots. Fusco's statement stated that other details could not be revealed at the time of writing.

"While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time," he said.

NBC News reported that Tampa police were informed about the shooting a few hours before sunrise. They reportedly found two vehicles that were shot at in the parking lot. Jones, aka Foolio, was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to the hospital and were reportedly stable. No arrests have been made in the case yet.