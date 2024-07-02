"Canada Day with the Jamaican accent is diabolical"— Internet roasts Drake over Instagram Story in wake of Rick Ross altercation 

On Monday, July 1, Toronto rapper Drake took to his Instagram Story and wished everyone a “Happy Canada Day.” He was seen wearing a Toronto Raptors basketball jersey with braided hair and celebrating the day with a toast while singing along to a patriotic song while seemingly laughing mischievously.

“Happy Canada Day. Cheers man. Cheers to the whole country. Hot day today. Sun’s out. Enjoy it,” Drake told his 146 million followers on the platform.

Champagne Papi also shared follow-up Stories where he was seen celebrating with his friends and fellow Canadians with food, drinks, music, dance, and fireworks.

His celebration and wish came in the wake of Rick Ross’ altercation in Vancouver for allegedly trying to play Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track Not Like Us at a music festival.

Since Drizzy’s Canada Day video has gone viral, netizens have been roasting him for his “laughter” in the middle of his wish, with many deeming it a response to the Rick Ross incident.

For instance, Instagram user @aprnbeauty wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s repost of Drake’s video:

“Canada Day with the Jamaican accent is diabolical.”

Fans on X highlighted the Rick Ross incident, alluding to Drake's intentional laughter.

“He knows what he is doing,” a person wrote.

“That laugh is a war declaration,” one person wrote.

“Bro just as relevant as the raptors in 2024,” another person wrote.

Others chimed in, saying that the Family Matters rapper is "playing a dangerous game."

“This gent is so petty,” an individual wrote.

“He’s playing a dangerous game. Better ask Vlad what Ross did to him,” another individual wrote.

“I hope he keeps the same energy when he’s on Rick’s turf,” a netizen wrote.

“He threw the Canadian accent on today to celebrate Rick Ross getting punch… He will be back in the Jamaican accent later this week lol,” another netizen wrote.

Later in the day, 6 God also shared a post on Instagram sitting in a chair under the open sky on his Embassy property in Toronto, wearing the same outfit, and wrote in the caption:

“Custom design fine rhymes into salary. All the way from T-Dot to the Van City all stars.”

The term “T-Dot” may have been a play on Kendrick Lamar’s nickname K-Dot and a further dig at his associate Rick Ross’ incident in Canada.

In brief, exploring the Rick Ross incident in the wake of Drake’s Canada Day post

Over the weekend, Rick Ross was at the Plaza of Nations in Vancouver, Canada, to perform at the Ignite Music Festival. However, on Sunday night, he and his crew got jumped by the members of the audience after he tried to play Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at the end of his set.

The video of the incident has now garnered enough traction online and shows Rick Ross getting into a verbal match with several OVO crew followed by a physical altercation.

While Rozay himself reportedly got punched in the face, one of his men was allegedly left unconscious. In the video, an agitated crowd member was even heard threatening Ross by saying,

“You are in our city!”

While Drake has not directly addressed the matter so far, he reportedly went to 6ixaktv’s post of the brawl on Instagram and liked it.

Meanwhile, Ross exclusively told TMZ that none of his crew members suffered major injuries. Later, he also took to his Instagram Story posing in front of a private jet, and wrote, "Vancouver, it was fun, till next time.”

Rick Ross and Drake have collaborated on multiple projects in the past. However, the former seemed to side with Kendrick Lamar during the rap battle between him and Champagne Papi earlier this year, after the Toronto rapper took jabs at Ross in his K-Dot diss track The Heart Pt. 6.

