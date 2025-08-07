  • home icon
  • Music
  • Cardi B posts a cryptic tweet saying "Everything is documented" hours after Offset's Joe Budden interview 

Cardi B posts a cryptic tweet saying "Everything is documented" hours after Offset's Joe Budden interview 

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 07, 2025 10:42 GMT
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Offset and Cardi B at the 65th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Cardi B recently took to X to post a cryptic tweet just hours after Offset's interview on The Joe Budden Podcast was uploaded. For the uninitiated, the two are in the middle of a contentious divorce. This came after the Bodak Yellow rapper filed for separation weeks before the birth of her third child in 2024, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Ad

On August 6, 2025, hours after Offset's interview premiered, Cardi B uploaded a cryptic tweet, writing:

"Everything is documented……..E V E R Y T H I N G📃."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast on August 6, Offset briefly spoke about Cardi B's new single, Outside, which many perceived as a diss track aimed at the former Migos rapper.

However, Offset seemingly refuted that narrative during his recent interview, claiming that he was aware of the song before their divorce. However, he acknowledged that it all came down to timing.

“I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bulls**t … If it is stuff at me ... It’s just— everything be a timing thing. That record been done. I knew about the record. I know it. It’s been done. It ain’t look like how it looked. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2Pac,” he said.
Ad

On June 20, Cardi B dropped Outside, which served as the lead single of her highly anticipated upcoming album, Am I The Drama?. According to Billboard, the Bronx rapper alluded to her marriage to Offset and her current relationship with Stefon Diggs in the lyrics, “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n***as," and "Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM.”

Both Cardi B and Offset will release albums this year

Both Cardi B and Offset are set to release albums in the next two months. While Offset is gearing up for the release of his third studio album, Kiari, on August 22, Cardi B is scheduled to release her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.

Ad

Offset's 18-track album reportedly includes features from NBA YoungBoy, Gunna, J.I.D., and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few. During his recent interview on The Joe Budden podcast, Offset revealed that his upcoming album, named after his birth name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, would not include shots at his estranged wife.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s**t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things,” he added.
Ad

Meanwhile, Cardi B's Am I The Drama? is the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, her 2018 album. According to Billboard, the upcoming album reportedly includes her hits WAP and Up on the tracklist. While the rapper frequently updated her fans about the album's progress, she has yet to announce the track list or the featured artists.

However, fans were aware that the album would include other artists, because Cardi B once stated that the project's delay was due to the features. During an Instagram Live session this April, Cardi said:

Ad
“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now!...I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity...I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”
Ad

In other news, Cardi B served as a host at WWE's SummerSlam at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2, 2025. According to Variety, the rapper previewed a new untitled record during the event, presumed to be from her upcoming album.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications