Cardi B posts a cryptic tweet saying "Everything is documented" hours after Offset's Joe Budden interview 

Cardi B recently took to X to post a cryptic tweet just hours after Offset's interview on The Joe Budden Podcast was uploaded. For the uninitiated, the two are in the middle of a contentious divorce. This came after the Bodak Yellow rapper filed for separation weeks before the birth of her third child in 2024, after nearly seven years of marriage.On August 6, 2025, hours after Offset's interview premiered, Cardi B uploaded a cryptic tweet, writing:&quot;Everything is documented……..E V E R Y T H I N G📃.&quot;Cardi B @iamcardibLINKEverything is documented……..E V E R Y T H I N G 🧾During his appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast on August 6, Offset briefly spoke about Cardi B's new single, Outside, which many perceived as a diss track aimed at the former Migos rapper.However, Offset seemingly refuted that narrative during his recent interview, claiming that he was aware of the song before their divorce. However, he acknowledged that it all came down to timing.“I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bulls**t … If it is stuff at me ... It’s just— everything be a timing thing. That record been done. I knew about the record. I know it. It’s been done. It ain’t look like how it looked. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2Pac,” he said.On June 20, Cardi B dropped Outside, which served as the lead single of her highly anticipated upcoming album, Am I The Drama?. According to Billboard, the Bronx rapper alluded to her marriage to Offset and her current relationship with Stefon Diggs in the lyrics, “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n***as,&quot; and &quot;Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM.”Both Cardi B and Offset will release albums this yearBoth Cardi B and Offset are set to release albums in the next two months. While Offset is gearing up for the release of his third studio album, Kiari, on August 22, Cardi B is scheduled to release her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19.Offset's 18-track album reportedly includes features from NBA YoungBoy, Gunna, J.I.D., and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few. During his recent interview on The Joe Budden podcast, Offset revealed that his upcoming album, named after his birth name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, would not include shots at his estranged wife.“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that. I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s**t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things,” he added.Meanwhile, Cardi B's Am I The Drama? is the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, her 2018 album. According to Billboard, the upcoming album reportedly includes her hits WAP and Up on the tracklist. While the rapper frequently updated her fans about the album's progress, she has yet to announce the track list or the featured artists.However, fans were aware that the album would include other artists, because Cardi B once stated that the project's delay was due to the features. During an Instagram Live session this April, Cardi said:“I really need these f**king features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now!...I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity...I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other news, Cardi B served as a host at WWE's SummerSlam at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2, 2025. According to Variety, the rapper previewed a new untitled record during the event, presumed to be from her upcoming album.