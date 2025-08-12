Charleston White bets $10k on Boosie BadAzz dying in prison after celebrating rapper's incarceration

On August 4, Boosie BadAzz took to Instagram and shared an update with his fans. In the video, the rapper confirmed that he had stopped fighting and agreed to a plea deal in connection to gun charges dating back to June 2023. Now, Charleston White has chimed in on this decision of Boosie to accept the plea deal.

White mocked Boosie for the decision and even dragged his kids into the conversation. In the video of White that has been going viral on social media platforms, including X, he was heard saying,

"Boosie really thought he wasn't going to jail for that pistol. I knew he was going. I kept waiting. I couldn't wait to celebrate... I'm going to go live all day long when Boosie go to jail and let y'all request, I'm rubbing it in Tootie Raww's face."

Further in the video, Charleston White said that he was ready to bet $10,000 on Boosie BadAzz dying inside the prison. White continued:

"I got $10,000 if Boosie don't make it out of prison alive... I got $10,000 if Boosie die from... diabetes, stroke in prison. Boosie will not make it out of prison this time y'all. He will die this time for diabetes."

Charleston White didn't stop at that. He made remarks about Boosie's family and children as well. He spoke about Boosie's family and said that he would make them cry while the rapper was incarcerated. He also brought Boosie BadAzz's infant daughter, Sevyn, who was born in April 2025, into the conversation. He claimed that the rapper wouldn't even be able to see his daughter grow.

Charleston continued mocking Boosie and said that he would make content when the latter stays in prison. He additionally stated,

"I’m going to make fun of his mama. I'm going to make fun of his new girlfriend that just had the baby. They going to have to go breastfeed the baby in the visitation room."

Boosie BadAzz shared the news about accepting the plea deal in a video that he later shared on Instagram

While Charleston White kept mocking Boosie BadAzz and his children, the latter posted a video particularly for his fans. In the video that he shared on Instagram a few days ago, he clarified that he still had some time before going to prison. Boosie confirmed that he would be present at his shows as well.

The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA (Image via Getty)

Boosie stated:

"Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course. All my shows coming up. I’ll be at all my shows."

The rapper said that many fans sent him messages asking about the shows and if he would be a part of those, since he accepted the plea deal. This video surfaced on social media days after Boosie revealed that he had taken the plea deal. He shared the same through a social media post earlier this month. On August 4, he tweeted:

"JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE. I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT "GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES" N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING‼️"

Boosie BadAzz @BOOSIEOFFICIAL JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE. I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT “GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES “ N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING‼️TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION💯TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone🙏

Boosie BadAzz stated that he had spoken to his family, and everybody believed that the right thing for him to do was to accept the plea deal. He urged his fans to pray for him at this time of crisis.

"TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION💯TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone," wrote the rapper.

What is the beef between Charleston White and Boosie BadAzz about?

According to reports by AllHipHop, the feud between Charleston White and Boosie BadAzz started back in 2022. During that time, White had apparently insulted Boosie and his son, Tootie, on social media. In the year 2023, White even claimed that he had tipped off the police about Tootie apparently possessing "drugs and guns."

In March 2024, White accused Boosie of threatening a promoter. AllHipHop reported that White had stated that he had audio recordings of witnesses claiming that the promoter was apparently scared for his life. White even wanted the FBI to get involved in the situation. At the time, White further said:

"The man called your name specifically. The promoter specifically said your m*therf*cking name, Lil Boosie. He implemented you and implicated you. B*tch ass n*gga, you finna go back to jail..."

As of now, rapper Boosie BadAzz has not reacted to the comments made by Charleston White on his plea deal as well as on his family. While Boosie accepted the plea deal, no update about the sentencing date has been reported as of now.

