Christian Nodal and Cazzu relationship timeline explored as singer hints at infidelity in his latest song 

Mexican singer Christian Nodal released his new song “Kbron y Medio” on June 6, seemingly hinting at him being cheated on. The three-time Latin Grammy winner was previously in a relationship with Argentine rapper Julieta Cazzucheli aka Cazzu with whom he shares a daughter, Inti, born in September 2023.

The couple parted ways last month, announcing their breakup via Instagram Stories on May 23. Christian wrote:

“The time has come to share that Julieta and I are going to separate ways. Our love and mutual respect remain strong, especially as we continue to co-parent our daughter, Inti. [translated]"

He added:

"I'm deeply grateful for the moments we shared and will always cherish those memories. Thank you for your support and understanding during this time of change. [translated]”

Cazzu also resonated with Christian’s message as she wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“Artists are a reflection of real life. You have walked with us through love, heartbreak, successes, and mistakes. Today, as it has been many times, and as many more will be, some accompany us with hate and others with much love. THANK YOU, everything heals [translated]”

However, the lyrics of Christian Nodal's new song "Kbron y Medio" mention infidelity and the singer's attempts to move on. At the end of the first Chorus, he sings:

“If when you're good they cheat on you/ For this broken heart I think I already have the remedy”

It is, however, uncertain if the 25-year-old singer was alluding to Cazzu in the lyrics.

A look back at Christian Nodal and Cazzu's relationship until their breakup

Christian Nodal and Cazzu first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 after they were spotted holding hands while hanging out in Guatemala. At the time, Christian was fresh out of a relationship with his former fiancée Belinda, having split with her in February of that year.

Cazzu made a cameo in Kany García’s song “La Siguiente” featuring Christian, which was released in September 2022. The two confirmed their relationship two months later in November as they walked on the red carpet together at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala.

Later that month, during Cazzu’s Nena Trampa tour in Mexico’s Guadalajara, she invited Christian to perform with her. The new couple harmonized to “Píensame”, surprising the audience as they shared embraces several times.

In April 2023, Cazzu announced she was pregnant with her first child with Christian Nodal during the closing show of her Nena Trampa Tour at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena. She also disclosed her baby bump for the first time at the show, earning emotional cheers and congratulations from fans.

Christopher eulogized Cazzu in the song “Cazzualidades”, released in May of that year. The song depicted the sentiments he felt for the Argentine singer, who was soon to be the mother of his child. Cazzu also appeared in the music video alongside Christian.

They announced the birth of their daughter Inti on September 14, 2023, via a sweet Instagram photo where they both were holding their baby’s hand. Christian Nodal shared how the couple managed touring while being new parents on his Billboard cover story in March 2024. He said:

“I remember those times when I would come down from the stage and feel alone…Now I come down to a stroller with my baby in it, and it all seems perfect."

He continued:

"She has already been on tour with us, and I thought it would be hard, but she’s a rock star. When she was born, I was feeling exhausted. I don’t know how I managed to change diapers, but she gives me energy, motivation and strength.”

Fans noticed early signs of Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s breakup on May 13, when the Mexican singer deleted all pictures of Cazzu from his Instagram profile. It sparked speculations about their relationship status. The confirmation soon arrived a few days later as both singers announced their split.