"Congratulations organic diva" — Fans cheer as j-hope's Mona Lisa becomes his fastest song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify

On May 8, 2025, an X account, @mhereonlyforbts, reported that j-hope's digital single Mona Lisa surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. This makes it his fastest song to reach that milestone.

Mona Lisa is the 11th song by the BTS rapper to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. Some of his other songs that have previously achieved this feat include More, Chicken Noodle Soup, On the street (with J-Cole), Arson, Daydream, Neuron (with Gaeko and Yoon Mirae), Airplane, Equal Sign, Hope World, and Rush Hour.

At the time of writing, Mona Lisa has a total of 100,322,000 streams, and its official music video has 28,439,114 views on YouTube.

Mona Lisa was released on March 21, 2025, and it topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 67 countries, including Brazil, France, and Japan. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Songs Charts, as reported by News1 on March 22, 2025.

Fans took to social media to laud the BTS member and congratulate him for his latest feat. One fan wrote on X.

"congratulations organic diva, let me go stream you more"

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they expressed their excitement and remarked that they should help get one billion plays for the song on Spotify.

"we gonna get that plaque somehow keep streaming," remarked another fan.

"thank you to everyone who kept streaming and didn't let it down after 2 days <3," reacted a fan on X.

"Don't drop this song... It could be his 1B on Spotify," wrote a fan on X.

More fan reaction on X congratulated the singer and called the song a "masterpiece."

"This song has me in such a chokehold. I LOVE IT! " exclaimed another fan.

"Our art piece of frame made by masterpiece. CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE. MONA LISA 100 MILLION ON SPOTIFY," another fan commented.

"I love and hate that Hobi makes me think I can do this choreo," another fan added.

More about j-hope's single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and his solo concert, Hope on the Stage

j-hope released his digital single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) on March 7, 2025. The track was co-written by the BTS member, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Douglas, Sam Martin, and Theron Thomas.

He previewed the song during the Hope on the Stage World Tour at KSPO Stadium in Seoul. The singer shared with his fans during the concert, as reported by The Korean Herald on March 3, 2025:

"While thinking about what kind of music to make after my military discharge, I realized that love feels somewhat lacking in today's world. And then I thought, 'Has J-Hope ever made a proper love song?' That's how 'Sweet Dreams' was born. It’s a serenade of love dedicated to all of you."

The song debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the Digital Song Sales charts. It peaked at No. 12 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 16 on the Global 200 chart.

j-hope's solo debut world tour, Hope on the Stage, kicked off on February 28, 2025, and will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka. The concert supported his debut album, Jack in the Box, and EP, Hope on the Street Vol.1.

The remaining schedule of Hope on the Stage World Tour is given below:

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena

May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

In other news, j-hope will hold encore concerts for his Hope on the Stage world tour at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province on June 13 and 14, 2025.

