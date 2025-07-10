Diddy’s ‘victims’ hotline set up by Tony Buzbee is still receiving calls even as rapper awaits sentencing on 2 federal charges

Houston-based attorney Tony Buzzbee, who is representing over 120 Diddy accusers, set up a hotline for the rapper's alleged victims, and it has not stopped ringing, despite his partial trial verdict and two convictions.

On July 2, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of two of his five charges, and is facing a maximum 20-year sentence for two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution." However, he was acquitted of his more serious charges, two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

According to News18, the hotline number that Tony Buzbee set up in October 2024 (1-800-200-7474) continues to receive calls from potential victims and witnesses. Furthermore, Buzbee has claimed that the phone operators are still “standing by" while he continues to sift through reports of people claiming they “saw something" concerning the rapper.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline, dated July 2, 2025, Tony Buzbee implied that the constant theme between Diddy's criminal trial and his civil complaints was the rapper's alleged refusal to "take no for an answer."

"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis. And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer," he said.

The Houston attorney further added that he had no intention of backing down from leading the multiple civil lawsuits against the rapper, saying:

"We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case."

On June 25, 2025, the attorney filed three new lawsuits on behalf of his clients against Combs even as the criminal trial was still underway. One lawsuit, filed on behalf of a New York woman, claimed that Combs' son, Justin Combs, lured her to LA under pretenses of offering her a job. The woman alleged she was drugged and gang-raped by Diddy and his men in LA.

The other two lawsuits were filed on behalf of two male accusers, who claimed they were sexually assaulted at Diddy's parties.

Exploring Tony Buzbee's statement following Diddy's partial acquittal

Tony Buzbee weighed in on Diddy's verdict after the rapper was partially acquitted of his more serious crimes at the end of a two-day jury deliberation on July 2, 2025.

In a statement to NewsNation, the attorney said the rapper "dodged a big bullet" with his partial acquittal. He theorized that the jury found him innocent of sex trafficking due to the nature of his relationship with the alleged victims, Cassie Ventura and Jane.

"Diddy dodged a big bullet today... The thrust of the prosecution’s case was focused solely on two alleged victims, Cassie and Jane, with whom Sean Combs had long-term relationships. The jury found that he violated federal law with regard to the transportation to engage in prostitution but cleared him on the most three most serious charges," he said.

Buzbee continued:

“Perhaps because of the nature of his relationship with those women and the length of those two relationships, I think the jury struggled with the difficult issue of consent and more broadly whether Mr. Combs’ conduct appropriately fit within the RICO statute."

However, Buzbee continued that his lawsuits, on behalf of his clients, focus on the "discrete wrongful conduct allegedly committed by Mr. Combs," which would make them "state law crimes" if proven to be true.

Buzbee added that he and his team "look forward to aggressively pursuing these civil cases to obtain justice for these alleged victims."

Despite his partial victory in his criminal trial, Diddy still faces over 80 civil lawsuits accusing him of rape, drugging, and sexual abuse, with Tony Buzbee representing over half of the alleged victims.

The rapper will be sentenced on October 3, 2025. He will remain at the Metropolitan Detention Centre till his sentencing hearing, as he was denied bail after the verdict.

