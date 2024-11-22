"Does God have 5G" - Internet reacts as Tina Knowles affirms faith in God over Beyonce's NFL performance livestreaming on Netflix

Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, recently spoke to TMZ as she was visiting the ABC Studios, and was asked by the media house if she thinks that there would be a hitch during Beyonce’s NFL performance which would be livestreaming on Netflix. Tina answered by stating how she is not fearful about the same, as she feels that “god is going to be there.”

Tina Knowles said:

"No. Everything's going to be good. God is going to be there."

As the statement made by Tina Knowles reached the realm of social media, many netizens began reacting by pouring in hilarious comments. An X user, @PopCrave posted about the same, to which one user said mockingly:

“Does God have 5G.”

X users comment on Tina Knowles affirming faith in God over Beyonce's NFL performance live streaming on Netflix. (Image via X)

Others also had a similar reaction, as they said:

““God is going to be there” is crazy,” wrote one X user.

“I think god has bigger things to worry ab,” added another.

Others also commented by referencing Netflix’s previous glitches that took place in the last few weeks, especially during Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s boxing match.

“They need to ask Netflix too,” stated one social media user on the post.

“They just need real engineers to work the servers,” commented one more netizen.

“God gonna fix the glitching??? Where was he a week ago,” mocked another one.

“Even Tina Knowles has her doubts about Netflix...Netflix better fix there server before it crushes,” exclaimed one more X user.

Beyonce is all set to perform for the NFL halftime show scheduled for Christmas Day: Details explored as Tina Knowles affirms faith in god

Beyoncé is set to perform at the NFL Christmas Day game halftime show, marking Netflix’s first-ever live NFL Game Day broadcast. The show will take place during the second game of the day between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. It is also worth noting that the performance will happen in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

As per Blavity, the performance by the Single Ladies singer will feature songs from her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. Netflix also announced the same on their official website and claimed that “Netflix’s 283 million members globally” will be able to watch the event live.

Netlfix stated:

“Your early Christmas wish has been granted as Beyoncé will perform during Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix this December 25. The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two games, as the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET.”

For the unversed, this would not be Beyonce’s first performance, as she has previously performed at two Super Bowl halftime shows. She was first seen performing in the 2013 Super Bowl XLVII, which was held in New Orleans, while the other performance took place in 2016. At the time, Beyonce was also joined by Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

On the other hand, at the moment, more information is not available, as Netflix is yet to reveal if Beyonce will be accompanied by any other artist or guest performers. However, since the event combines football and live entertainment, with Netflix and the NFL teaming up, fans have been left elated and excited for the match.

However, at the moment, neither Tina Knowles nor her daughter, Beyonce have commented on the reactions shared by the masses.

