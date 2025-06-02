"Don’t remember the dates": Diddy's ex-PA claims she can't recall when she had the "horrible conversation" about sexual assault with prosecutors

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial has entered its fourth week, and his former assistant returned to the stands on Monday. As per CNN, the former assistant, who has been testifying in the court under the pseudonym Mia, has made allegations of sexual and physical abuse against Combs. On Friday, the defense cross-examined the former employee for several hours.

On Monday, Combs’ attorney Brian Steel continued the cross-examination. As per ABC News, Mia was asked why she did not inform federal prosecutors about the sexual allegations against Combs until seven months after Ventura filed her lawsuit.

In his question, Steel referenced the date June 18, 2024, when Mia first made sexual assault allegations. On this, Mia claimed:

“I don’t remember the dates, but I do remember that horrible conversation."

According to The Washington Post, Mia also testified that when she learned about Ventura's lawsuit, she didn't share her experience with Ventura. Mia claimed that she even spoke with Ventura after the singer filed the lawsuit on November 16, 2023. However, she preferred not to disclose the alleged sexual abuse by Diddy because she was "deeply ashamed."

“Just because you find out something doesn’t mean you immediately snap out of it,” Mia told the court.

What more did Mia share on the third day of her testimony in Diddy's trial?

The ex-employee of Diddy, identified as witness number 20 in the trial, has accused Combs of physically, verbally, and sexually assaulting her throughout her employment. On the second day of her testimony, she reiterated these claims during the cross-examination.

She shared with the court in detail about the nature of her job and also claimed that she witnessed alleged violence perpetrated by Combs on Ventura.

While questioning Mia about the delayed reporting of sexual assault allegations against the rapper, Brian Steel raised some additional concerns. She was asked by the defense why any such issues were reported during her 2017 mediation regarding a compensation settlement. The mediation took place after she left her job in 2017.

As per The Washington Post, Mia alleged that she was not aware that sexual assault claims can be used in compensation settlement negotiations.

As reported in CNN's live coverage of the trial, when Mia was asked whether she had shared with anyone about these alleged abuses she experienced, she replied

“No, the only time I reached out for help was very subtly to people in the office, but not disclosing things that other people hadn’t witnessed."

Earlier, Mia testified that Diddy threatened to reveal the alleged sexual assaults involving her to Ventura. As per CNN, during the cross-examination, Mia explained why she did not want Combs to share that information with Ventura.

“He threatened to tell Cassie, quote unquote ‘everything,’ which made me feel like I had done something wrong. I don’t know how to explain what that does to a person,” she claimed.

She also added that Diddy's threats made her “internalize blame and shame.”

Mia further told the court that she had to cover up many of the things for Diddy and had to hide from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. She alleged she was “not allowed to tell her the truth about a lot of things.”

The federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Diddy has entered the fourth week, and as per CNN, Mia has given more than 20 hours of testimony. Many other witnesses are set to appear on the stand in the coming days.

