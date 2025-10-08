“Don't have time to be playing”: Tia Kemp takes shots at Nicki Minaj and her fans on social media

Tia Kemp has once again become the focus of online controversy after publicly escalating her conflict with rapper Nicki Minaj and her fanbase, the Barbz.

Tia Kemp, widely known for her outspoken commentary on hip-hop culture, has accused Nicki Minaj and the Barbz of accessing her phone number and making repeated calls and texts. Kemp said in a video on her social media that she was frustrated with the constant harassment.

"Nicki Minaj, f**k you and that b***h. F**k her," she began. "And y'all p*ssy h*es texting and calling me talking about who I better stop talking about and all that, go suck my d*ck b*tch... I don't have time to be playing with these d*ck sucking b*tches and everytime I turn around my phone ringing and ringing and ringing and text messages from d*ck sucking a** Barbz that got my number."

Dubs⛧ @onlydubsX Tia Kemp says she is NOT picking sides in the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef, but admits she leans more toward Cardi, saying she likes how REAL she is and doesn’t hide behind all the “Barbie gimmicks” like Nicki 😭🤣

Kemp's remarks follow her recent comments, in which she took shots at Nicki Minaj when talking about the feud between Cardi B and Minaj on social media. In that earlier talk, Kemp, who initially said she was not taking sides, criticized Minaj’s persona, calling her a “mean girl” and expressing her disapproval of the rapper’s “Barbie” image. She also praised Cardi B, saying,

"Cardi is unmatched, she's a real person to me, she ain't all that crazy f*cked up sh*t."

After these statements, Kemp said that Nicki Minaj's fans started harassing her online and even reportedly threatened her over the phone. The latest video she released is a direct response to the alleged harassment, where she made it clear that she wouldn't back down from the criticism or stay quiet about the actions of Minaj's fans.

The ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in a long-standing dispute, which has once again drawn attention in late 2025, as both rappers exchanged a series of heated remarks on social media. What began as a rivalry over music and popularity quickly turned personal, engaging millions of fans and public figures.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails - Source: Getty

The latest dispute started when Nicki Minaj tweeted a cryptic message saying “$4.99,” but many people thought it was related to the price of Cardi B's new album, Am I the Drama?. After the tweet, Minaj allegedly posted more content mocking the album sales and Cardi's pregnancy, using altered lyrics from Cardi's song Magnet.

In response, Cardi B called Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” and said she was jealous and disrespectful. She also brought up Minaj's past criminal conviction and accused her of dragging family issues into their public feud. The situation became more personal when Minaj made posts about motherhood and insulted Cardi’s daughter, which received widespread criticism online.

Red Media @RedMedia_us Cardi B drops a final reply for Nicki Minaj as she continues to embarrass her big age on X by dragging people's kids including Jay Z and Beyoncé's children. "You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can

Cardi fired back, telling her that she would not tolerate any comments about her family. The exchange continued on X and Instagram, as artists and their fan bases, the Barbz on behalf of Minaj and the Bardi Gang on behalf of Cardi, posted memes, remarks, and insults. Minaj even at one point referred to Jay-Z in a tweet, saying,

“Jay z take off that fu**ing LACE FRONT.”

So far, neither rapper has shown any sign of ending the feud. The feud remains one of the most promoted battles in hip-hop, and both artists are using their platforms to share their views, with fans continuing to fuel the tension.

