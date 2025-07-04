“Doo doo garbage for real” — Internet reacts as ‘poop’ emoji search on Apple Music leads to DDG’s artist profile

Apple Music users recently noticed that the streaming platform displayed rapper DDG's artist profile when someone typed the 'poop' emoji in the search bar. On July 3, 2025, this phenomenon was shared by the pop-culture X page Pop Crave on X, which included a screenshot of DDG's artist profile with the 'poop' emoji in the search bar.

Ad

For the unversed, the emoji is a possible reference to people claiming that DDG stood for 'Doo Doo Garbage,' which became an unlikely meme-worthy nickname for the rapper and streamer online. In actuality, DDG is an acronym for the streamer's birth name, which is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apple Music seemingly displaying DDG's artist profile when someone searched with the 'poop' emoji was met with hilarious responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:

"Doo doo garbage for real."

Media Liarz @MediaLiarz LINK Doo doo garbage for real

Ad

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, wondering who first discovered this and claiming it was "savage."

"First of all who even discovered this and why," another person said.

"The way 'doo doo garbage' is actually what i associate with his name because i don’t know what it actually stands for and refuse to know atp," someone else wrote.

Ad

"Dang that’s savage! I tried a bunch of random emojis but (poop emoji) is the only one that returns an artist," another user commented.

Others claimed that Apple Music was being a messy "b***h" with the search, adding that the streaming platform "finally got one thing right."

"Not DDG being associated with the poop emoji on Apple Music. This is either the funniest glitch ever or someone at Apple has jokes," one person said.

Ad

"Lmao Apple Music is such a messy btch but they aren’t necessarily lying," another person added.

"Ok but apple music finally got one thing right," someone else commented.

DDG urged Apple Music to fix the supposed glitch

DDG also responded to the glitch on Apple Music regarding his artist's profile, urging the streaming platform to fix the error. In an X post on July 3, Darryl tagged the streaming platform and asked them to undo the blunder, accusing the company of trolling him on the day he released his new single, That's My Ball.

Ad

"Who at apple music trolling me since i dropped my new song? @AppleMusic fix this gang," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DDG's nickname first came about in 2023 after YouTuber SoLLUMINATI claimed that his initials stood for 'Doo Doo Garbage.' The unflattering nickname stuck since then and was repopularized during Kai Cenat's streamer university in May 2025, after a man walked into the class Darryl was teaching and called him 'Doo Doo Garbage.' The moment, which was live-streamed, went viral on social media.

Days later, content creator Lil Jay got into a physical altercation with Darryl's brother, DuB, over the nickname at DreamCon. The altercation, which was livestream on May 31, 2025, went viral on X.

Ad

While Darryl dismissed the fight as a skit, Jay denied the claim in a subsequent livestream, claiming he had attempted to "joke" with the streamer when his brother and their entourage allegedly escalated the situation.

In an X Spaces conversation following the altercation, Darryl claimed that the nickname did not bother him, saying:

“You think I give a fuck about a n***a calling me Doo Doo Garbage? Absolutely not. I don't care. It does not matter to me. It's just how you say it.”

Ad

In other news, Darryl is currently in a feud with fellow streamer Reggie, aka Lil Rodney Son, which began when Darryl called out Reggie for "faking" support for his music in late June.

Reggie has since described Darry's music as "trash" and "garbage." The situation between the two escalated, with Reggie mentioning DDG's ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, and their custody battle over their son Halo.

Following this, Darryl hit back at Reggie and seemingly mocked him over his late father in a livestream titled “REGGIE DAD GONE” on July 2, 2025. The feud between the two streamers is still ongoing at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More