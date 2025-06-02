What happened with DDG's brother at Dreamcon? Heckler controversy explored

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., and his brother DuB recently got into a controversy after clips of the brothers beating a man surfaced on social media.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, an aspiring content creator named Lil Jay called the rapper and content creator "Doo Doo Garbage" while he saw him with his brother DuB and his entourage walking by at Dreamcon. Lil Jay was then physically assaulted by them. The incident was captured by passersby and spread on social media.

The term "Doo Doo Garbage" first came into use when a student at Streamer University referred to DDG on May 23, 2025. He then kicked the student out and stated in a live stream that he didn't find the joke funny and that the next time someone said it, he would physically confront them.

After the assault on Saturday, DDG told Kai Cenat that it was a skit. However, Lil Jay went on a livestream and denied it. According to HotNewHipHop's June 1, 2025, report, Lil Jay stated that he found the joke funny. He also said that he would take legal action against the brothers for assaulting him.

"[We] see DDG walking by, and it's whatever. I heard about DDG before, I heard the name, I heard the term 'Doo Doo Garbage.' I'm thinking it'd be funny, just a little joke. So I call him 'Doo Doo Garbage' from around the way. His homeboys stop, come back, his brother. DuB tries to press me about what I said. 'What you say?' 'Doo Doo Garbage.' Pushed the s**t out of me," Lil Jay stated.

On June 1, 2025, DDG went live on X Spaces and claimed that his brother was "scared for his life" and that Lil Jay had allegedly been following them at Dreamcon, trying to allegedly "harass" and "bully" them. He also claimed that he sent his brother to check on Lil Jay to make sure everything was alright.

The X Spaces session, along with Lil Jay's statement, was reposted by the Instagram page @hollywoodunlocked.

Is DDG's Streamer University shutting down?

Content creator and founder of Streamer University, Kai Cenat, attending the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Green Carpet - (Image via Getty)

According to Dexerto's May 19, 2025, report, Kai Cenat went live on Twitch on May 17 and claimed that he was planning to shut down Streamer University. As per the media outlet, Cenat first announced the content creation learning program at the end of February.

Since then, he has rented a college campus in Akron, Ohio, hired multiple streamers as professors, and purchased streaming equipment. The program has 17 professors, including DDG, Duke Dennis, Extra Emily, and Dontai, among others. Nearly 150 budding streamers took the classes, which were live-streamed on Twitch.

Kai Cenat said that he considered shutting it down due to financial constraints and online backlash. While the first semester of the program received some backlash online, it remains uncertain whether it will come back in the future.

"This is an idea, and I know how exciting it may be to certain people, but it's like bro, you don't have to let this determine who you are as a creator. I'm never doing this f**king s**t again. No matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure things is good, I always get the bad end of the stick. My bank statements is f**king ridiculous behind this s**t," Cenat said.

Meanwhile, DDG has claimed his and his brother's innocence in the assault. The streamer stated in the X Spaces session that it was done in self-defence.

