"Every catchy bar is exactly what is tweeted": Kendrick Lamar accused of stealing bars for his Drake diss tracks from Twitter

A compilation of X posts (formerly tweets) from years ago was shared online, alleging Kendrick Lamar stole certain lines for “Not Like Us” from those tweets. The Compton rapper is facing these accusations after his menacing rap battle with Drake seemingly came to a stop over the past weekend.

Fans as well as other listeners who were unacquainted with the rappers’ beef started vibing to the diss tracks for their beats. However, the explosive lyrics in Lamar’s chart-topping “Not Like Us” are now being questioned due to these resurfaced X posts.

Kendrick Lamar is being accused of stealing lines of his diss track from tweets. (Image via X/@keep6ixsolid)

It appears that Lamar’s reference to Drake as the “69 God”, a p*dophile, his supposed entanglement with minors, and the pun-intended take on the Canadian rapper’s music label OVO, were taken from these tweets.

The screenshots of these compiled tweets were reposted on Reddit, where many shared their thoughts. Some were convinced Lamar copied those particular lines in his diss track from these tweets as they appeared to bear similar wordplay and implications.

Internet reacts as Lamar is accused of stealing lines from tweets. (Image via Reddit/@Pt78Adam)

A few others defended Kendrick Lamar and said the content of those tweets was quite common and could come from anyone. They further reasoned that Lamar could not have possibly scoured through X to find those random tweets from different timelines.

A look at Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" lyrics and the resurfaced tweets

The oldest tweet among these was shared on March 8, 2016, by a user @Cammyiceee from Forth Worth, Texas. Kendrick Lamar’s take on Drake’s record label ‘OVO’ which he pronounced as “OV-ho” in his track matches @Cammyiceee’s tweet where the user wrote:

“If she listen to Drake she a OVHoe”

Resurfaced tweet seemingly matches one of Lamar's bars in "Not Like Us". (Image via X/@Cammyiceee)

Another tweet by @mladyfootlocker from August 31, 2021, matches Lamar's bar:

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles"

Resurfaced tweet seemingly matches one of Lamar's bars in "Not Like Us". (Image via X/@mladyfootlocker)

In the "Not Like Us" lyrics, Lamar referred to Drake's sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy. He added the latter segment as part of his claim that the Toronto rapper engages with underage women.

Similarly, the line in the diss track that talks about Drake trying to strike an 'A minor' chord matches user @backjoyski's tweet from September 22, 2021 where they wrote Drake's favorite chord must be a minor.

Resurfaced tweet seemingly matches one of Lamar's bars in "Not Like Us". (Image via X/@backjoyski)

Addressing Drake, Lamar rapped in "Not Like Us":

"Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor"

Here, K. Dot emphasized his claim that Drizzy tends to be involved in physical relationships with minors.

The fourth tweet in the compilation was from @Iast_dayz posted on June 26, 2023, where the user wondered if Drake could be called the 69 God.

Resurfaced tweet seemingly matches one of Lamar's bars in "Not Like Us". (Image via X/@Iast_dayz)

Kendrick Lamar's bar in his diss track goes:

"Devil is a lie, he a 69 God, ayy"

Lamar's lyrics likely alluded to Drake's song "6 God" from his fourth mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Although the number 69 might have an NSFW connotation, it could also refer to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is a registered s*x offender and faced jail time.

There is no confirmation that Kendrick Lamar copied his bars in "Not Like Us" from these tweets despite bearing uncanny similarities.