"Great first math now quantum physics"— Internet reacts to Ed Sheeran teasing new era, asks fans to look out "for clues"

Netizens have recently reacted to Ed Sheeran teasing the inception of his new era on social media. The Grammy-winning hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday, March 22, to post a 30-second teaser of his new era, with the tune of his upcoming single, Azizam, playing in the background.

In the caption, Sheeran implored fans to look out for clues, writing:

"Pressing play today. Keep your eye out for clues."

The video features Sheeran working on a messy table with chits, diaries, a calculator, and pens everywhere. The Shape of You hitmaker arranges some chits in which the words "open," "saph," "az," "op," and "sym" are written, among others.

The scene continuously switches between a lighter and a darker ambiance. We see Sheeran drawing several triangles, which seem to resemble YouTube's play button. In the end, the singer gets up, and the scene zooms out to show several items arranged in a triangle with the table in the middle.

The video has amassed almost 120k likes on Instagram, as of writing. Popular pop culture X handle, @PopCrave, shared Ed Sheeran's new teaser on their page, resulting in several netizens commenting on the 30-second clip.

One user quipped about the singer's ongoing fourth concert tour called the +–=÷× Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

"Great first math now quantum physics," they wrote.

"Ed Sheeran’s teasing a new era with the cryptic message “pressing play today. keep your eye out for clues,” and fans are buzzing! This likely ties into his upcoming eighth studio album, Play, which he’s hinted at since late 2023. Back then, he posted about pressing Play again on pop," claimed another.

"Ed Sheeran just pressed play and we’re all waiting for the next level of genius. If you’re not paying attention, you’ll miss the clues," commented another user on X.

An X user zeroed in on the calculator shown in the video.

"It’s on the calculator somehow I’m guessing % idk why but it fits with the whole album name theme he has and would look nice design wise plus if you add lines from the edge of the line and the top of the circles it’s two triangles against one another / making a diamond," they wrote.

"FINALLY THE PYTHAGORAS THEOREM ALBUM," quipped another.

"It's going to be a summer hit, he will have his aoty, it's going to be number one everywhere, and everyone will have to apologize because they're really missing out on a great artist. PLAY IS COMING," opined another user on X.

Some other reactions are as follows:

"Ed teasing a new era like we don’t know he’s about to drop another ballad," a fan opined.

"Ed Sheeran listeners don’t exist. He just magically appears on the radio," quipped another.

"He really needs to spice up his vocal delivery. For his sake, I hope this album extracted something fresh from him," claimed another netizen on X.

Ed Sheeran's last album came out in 2023, and was called Autumn Variations. Released by his recording label, Gingerbread Man Records, the album received positive reviews and topped the charts of countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Ed Sheeran has recently surprised fans with impromptu performances

Ed Sheeran Popup Performance At French Quarter - Source: Getty

Ed Sheeran surprised fans on March 15 by dropping an impromptu performance at New Orleans' historic French Quarter. During his set, he performed his upcoming song Azizam in front of the audience for the first time. The British singer was also accompanied by the brass band, The Soul Rebels.

According to a report by nola.com, Sheeran stepped out of a black SUV at around 11 am and announced that they were "filming a bit of content." He also announced that there would be a parade later.

“We’re gonna do one song here – we’re filming a bit of content – and then we’re going to do a parade and walk down and play some songs, if you want to come with us,” he said.

The Perfect singer posted the video of the parade and the performance on Instagram with the caption:

“Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!”

Earlier this week he also performed many of his old chart-toppers and Britney Spears' Baby One More Time at Nashville's Tootsie Bar. Last month, Sheeran staged an impromptu performance on the streets of the Indian city of Bengaluru. Although the show was pre-approved, authorities forced the singer to cancel the show mid-way for security concerns.

With speculations about his upcoming album intensifying, many more impromptu sets from Ed Sheeran can be expected in the near future.

