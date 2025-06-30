"He's having a little issue with his Black side" — Ray Daniels reacts to Drake joining Morgan Wallen on stage in Houston

Morgan Wallen, who kicked off with I'm The Problem Tour with shows in Houston, had found himself in the middle of controversy since Drake made an appearance at one of his shows there. Two of Wallen's shows in Houston took place on June 20 and June 21, 2025. Wallen was accompanied by baseball great Roger Clemens and Drake on the second day.

Meanwhile, Ray Daniels had reacted to this surprise appearance of the Canadian rapper at the country musician's concert. In an episode of The Debatables podcast aired on June 29 from the official YouTube channel of Daniels, he was heard talking about the same.

"This is why I say he's half black, half Jewish because he's having a little issue with his black side of the culture. He doesn't have the right people around him telling him, 'Hey, my n*gga, I don't think today is the day to go see Morgan Wallen,'" he said.

At the beginning of the topic, Stanzza Yvette Patterson gave a gist of the chain of happenings that led to the controversy. Stanzza clarified that the issue started when Drizzy appeared on stage with the country musician who had been seen using racial slurs in a video in 2021. Wallen even ended up facing severe consequences after that.

With the Canadian rapper appearing with Wallen, the internet expressed divided opinions. According to the podcast co-host, many users claimed that the incident was an indication that Drizzy was actually "not like us."

Overall, they bashed the rapper for associating with an individual who had previously used the n-word.

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa also reportedly criticized the rapper for the step. In a tweet uploaded on June 22, 2025, Khalifa wrote:

"M*rgan W*llen is for racists, hope that helps!"

The tweet by Mia Khalifa had received about six million views at the time of writing.

The podcast hosts got involved in analyzing the reasoning behind Drake's association with Morgan Wallen

Ray Daniels went further, talking about Drake and Morgan Wallen's association at the latter's concert in Houston. According to Daniels, the Canadian rapper had possibly lost his "Black side." Daniels continued by stating:

"He probably went there and probably said, f*ck all y'all n*ggas. Like not even realizing you need them. You know what I'm saying? You still need your fan base, but he probably did that."

Meanwhile, another co-host, Brian Miller, had a different perspective. According to Miller, the apparent issue with Drizzy was not him losing the "Black side" but a "particular procedure" of getting things done. Miller said in the podcast:

"Artists had ecosystems of executives, publicists, managers. It was a collective thing on how we're moving through a particular problem or process. This generation doesn't have it..."

According to the co-host, in this generation, loads of money were given to the artists and told them to just appear on time. Miller believed that Drizzy was a "product" of such a system.

To prove his point further, he even made a reference to Justin Bieber. Miller further claimed that there had been multiple instances when Bieber "crashed."

According to him, these artists were "crashing" because they did not have a proper team around them. The co-host said that if he were given that much money and left unchecked for a long period, he too would not be up for listening to anybody else at some point in time. Miller added:

"And I think Drake has a godlike complex, a lot like a lot of these other guys. He's not listening to us all."

Miller went on to shed light on what he believed about the "Drake hater" label. According to him, the rapper did "this sh*t to himself." Daniels then interrupted and stated that in today's world, if someone criticized another individual and asked them to be better, the "someone" would be labelled as a "hater."

Why had Morgan Wallen been labelled as a racist?

As aforementioned, Drake was receiving criticism for appearing on stage with country singer Morgan Wallen. In February 2021, a video of Wallen went viral, in which he was seen calling one of his friends a "n*gga." When the video began getting traction, Wallen apologized and told TMZ that he was "embarrassed."

The apology clearly was not enough, and some severe steps were taken against Wallen at the time. The BBC reported that Cumulus Media then made an announcement requesting to take down all of Wallen's music from the playlists on the platform.

Big Loud Records announced that they were suspending Wallen's contract indefinitely. Wallen was co-signed to Republic Records, and expressed the same thoughts as Big Loud Records, stating that such behavior wouldn't be tolerated. The singer reportedly also received criticism from fellow country musicians like Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton.

As of now, no statement from either Morgan Wallen or Drake has been issued.

