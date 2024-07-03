“He is showing the receipts”- Fans hilariously react as Rick Ross shows his eyes after rumors of them being injured in the Canada fight

Rapper Rick Ross was reportedly attacked by the audience during his performance at the Ignite Music Festival on Sunday (June 30) in Vancouver, Canada. Videos circulating on social media platforms show the rapper leaving the stage when his crew got engaged in a physical altercation with multiple people.

The video also captured a moment when one of the people present punched Ross, leading to the incident breaking into a massive fight. According to TMZ, the fight began when the audience was displeased with Ross performing one of Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss tracks, Not Like Us, during his set.

Following the attack, Ross's former partner, Tia Kemp claimed that the rapper was hiding his eye, supposedly indicating he was injured during Sunday night's brawl on her Instagram Live. The rapper was quick to respond to her claims as he posted a video on his Instagram story showing his eye.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to react to Rick Ross's video with many speculating that the rapper took time to heal his eye before posting the video. Here are some of the reactions:

"Buddy gave it time to heal lol," one person said.

"That boy iced his eye all day for this video!!!," another fan speculated.

"He already met a magical eye doctor," another person claimed.

"That boy den put makeup on that eye yall!," another person said.

Meanwhile, other fans were amused by Ross's sense of humor and called him funny. Some also felt Tia Kemp was after Ross for a long time.

"This dude is hilarious lol," one user commented.

"Bro Ross the funniest n***a bro said “my eye” and opened that m* as big as possible," a fan said.

"TIA be hating on ross for like over a decade bow lmao leave that man alone girl," another person said.

Rick Ross's baby mama Tia Kemp lashes out at the rapper following his Vancouver incident

Following Rick Ross's altercation with fans in Vancouver on Sunday night (June 30), the rapper's ex-wife reportedly came live on Instagram and lashed out at Ross.

Speaking about the attack, Kemp said she's "glad" that Ross was beaten up by "them" in one of the clips from her live interaction circulating on social media. She said:

They f**kin' his fat a** up. I'm glad they smacked the s**t out yo big a**."

Kemp also mocked the attack and laughed at Ross's attempts to hit back at them in the circulating clips. Meanwhile, the rapper also recently lashed out at his baby mama for supposedly exchanging conversations with Drake on Instagram.

Shortly after Ross's Vancouver incident, on Monday, July 1, XXL publication reported that Rick Ross lashed out at Tia Kemp after she seemingly exchanged a flirty exchange with Drake in his comment section. Drizzy reportedly called Kemp "my goat" with some emojis.

The publication further reported that Rick Ross reacted to Kemp and Drizzy's interaction under DJ Akademiks's post, writing "pedo vs granny".

DJ Akademik's post including Rick, Drake, and Tia Kemp's comments (Image via Instagram/@akademiks)

Rick Ross and Kemp were also involved in a social media altercation in June over child support payments. Ross celebrating not having to pay child support for his son anymore, leading to Tia Kemp reacting to the rapper. She shared a video on social media, slamming Ross. She said:

"I heard you was over there talking about the best Father's Day gift you coulda got was sending your last child support payment. You stupid, silly muthaf**ker. I don't give a f**k about your child support payments, b***h. And if I want some more, I'll take my a*s over to family court and get some while he is going to college."

The Miami rapper shares one son with Tia Kemp, named Williams Roberts III, born in 2005. Roberts turned 18, which reportedly stopped Ross's child support to Kemp.

